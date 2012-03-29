Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Chicken Feathers Carry Drugs

Pharmaceuticals In The Environment: Agricultural feed and fertilizer made from chicken feathers may transfer drugs to the environment

by Naomi Lubick
March 29, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Trojan Chicken
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Drugs for humans and chickens linger in the animals’ feathers, even after the feathers get processed into fertilizer and animal feed.
Photo of a chicken farm
Credit: Shutterstock
Drugs for humans and chickens linger in the animals’ feathers, even after the feathers get processed into fertilizer and animal feed.

Chicken feathers processed at high temperatures become “feather meal” that finds use as fertilizer and animal feed. But the feathers retain a slew of pharmaceutical compounds, and not just drugs used to treat chickens, researchers report in Environmental Science & Technology (DOI: 10.1021/es203970e). They discovered antibiotics, fungicides, caffeine, and other compounds in feather meal, and suggest that the meal may be a conduit for antimicrobial resistance.

Scientists have found that pharmaceuticals flow into the environment from human and animal waste, including through agricultural use of these biosolids. The presence of these compounds has raised concerns over whether drugs and their metabolites might affect animals and plants, or might foster antibiotic resistance in microbes.

To test feather meal from chickens, David Love at Johns Hopkins University and his colleagues bought a dozen fertilizer and animal feed products made from the meal. They tested each sample for 59 fungicides, antibiotics, and other compounds using liquid chromatography coupled with tandem mass spectrometry. The researchers found 24 drugs and personal-care products, including the antibiotics ciprofloxacin, enrofloxacin, and tetracycline; antihistamines; the pain reliever acetaminophen; and fluoxetine, better known as Prozac.

Farmers feed some of these drugs to chickens, notably antibiotics to keep the animals healthy in crowded conditions and to make them grow faster. But the team also detected strictly human-use substances such as caffeine and the hormone norgestimate, which is used in oral contraceptives and to treat adverse symptoms of menopause.

To model what happens to these substances during rendering that turns feathers to meal, the team put feather meal samples spiked with the compounds through an autoclave at high temperatures. They found that most of the chemicals tested partially broke down, but at least 20% of each of the parent compounds remained.

The results highlight an unusual pathway for pharmaceuticals to follow into the environment, and one that deserves additional research, comments Alistair Boxall, an environmental chemist at England’s University of York, who did not take part in the work. “We really need to develop a better understanding of the importance of these pathways compared to the more traditional routes of exposure,” he says, “such as manure and biosolid application to fields.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shrimp clean up and get high, and a professor breaks bad
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Redesigning Drugs For Better Breakdown In The Environment
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Treated Sewage Solids Contain Troubling Nitrosamines

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE