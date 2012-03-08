Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Oil Spill Killed Some Marsh Plants But Spared Others

Disaster Aftermath: One of two dominant marsh plant species has recovered surprisingly well after Deepwater Horizon spill

by Mark Schrope
March 8, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Survivor
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Mark Schrope
Cordgrass, like this patch in Louisiana’s Barataria Bay, can better withstand oil exposure than other marsh plants do.
Photo of oiled marsh grasses during Deepwater Horizon spill
Credit: Mark Schrope
Cordgrass, like this patch in Louisiana’s Barataria Bay, can better withstand oil exposure than other marsh plants do.

Whether oiled marsh grasses live or die appears to be heavily dependent on species, according to a study in one of the areas hardest hit after the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es203552p).

Marsh grasses are important because they hold soil, preventing land erosion, and because they act as nurseries for shrimp, fish, and other marine life. Understanding how they respond to oil could help guide efforts to clean up future spills.

Working at the northern end of Barataria Bay, about 30 miles southeast of New Orleans, Louisiana State University researchers studied two dominant marsh grasses for seven months after the Deepwater Horizon sank: Spartina alterniflora, also known as cordgrass, and Juncus roemerianus, or needlegrass. In spots hit with the most oil, almost everything died, as the researchers had expected. But in marsh areas where the oiling was moderate, the researchers found a distinctive pattern.

Juncus proved highly sensitive to oil when compared to Spartina: More Spartina plants survived and produced young shoots. By seven months after the spill began, the aboveground biomass of Spartina was similar in moderately oiled and unoiled marshes, while oiled Juncus had not recovered. “That was a surprise,” says lead author Quianxin Lin, of the differences in survival. Greenhouse experiments that mimicked the oiling conditions backed up the researchers’ field results.

Lin posits that Juncus may have fared worse in part because its leaves extend from the soil up, whereas Spartina’s leaves sit higher up and avoided more of the oil.

The team hopes to continue its field and greenhouse work to determine the causes of Spartina’s superior resilience.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dispersant kept Deepwater Horizon volatiles from surfacing
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oil Rose And Then Fell After Deepwater Horizon Disaster 
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fate Of Gulf Oil Spill Methane Reexamined

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE