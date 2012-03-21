Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Styrolution Reveals Strategy

Restructuring: Styrenics company wants to focus on expansion, lowering costs

by Alexander H. Tullo
March 21, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Styrolution
Gualdoni
Roberto Gualdoni, CEO of Styrolution
Credit: Styrolution
Gualdoni

Only four months after its launch as a styrenic polymers joint venture between BASF and Ineos, Styrolution has unveiled a strategy to streamline European operations and expand in Asia.

A styrene and polystyrene plant in Marl, Germany, which Ineos operates for the venture, will cease production by the end of the year. The plant has an annual capacity of 350,000 metric tons of styrene and 180,000 metric tons of polystyrene. The company says that production costs at the facility are above the European industry average and that it is better off increasing output at other lower-cost facilities in the region.

Styrolution is upgrading process and logistics control systems at a plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany, that makes styrenic copolymers. The partnership expects to complete the improvements early next year.

The company is building a new line in Ulsan, South Korea, that will make acrylonitrile-styrene-acrylate resins, used in outdoor goods such as yard equipment and recreational vehicles. The new line will have a capacity of 40,000 metric tons per year and is due to start up in July.

The company is also expanding its capacity for acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) in India to 110,000 metric tons from 80,000 metric tons by 2014. The expansion was previously disclosed by the joint venture’s Indian affiliate, Ineos ABS (India). As part of the project, Styrolution is boosting capacity for styrene-acrylonitrile, a precursor to ABS, by 50,000 metric tons. In early 2011, Ineos ABS (India) completed a 20,000-metric-ton expansion of ABS capacity.

Styrolution, which had about $8.5 billion in sales in 2010, was formed last October as part of a wave of restructuring in the long-beleaguered styrenic polymers industry. CEO Roberto Gualdoni says the strategic moves are important steps for the young company. “I am convinced that these measures will increase our competitive strength and pave the way for further selective, value-oriented growth and long-term success,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Trinseo is trimming capacity, mostly in Europe
Sabic to shutter Spanish polyether imide capacity
Ineos Styrolution invests in France﻿﻿﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE