Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Block Copolymer Helps Lithography Get Smaller

Materials Science: Material could shrink silicon structures in computer chips, leading to fast electronics

by Melissae Fellet
April 11, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Compressed Storage
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Christopher Ellison
A new block copolymer forms 5-nm-wide cylinders (white spots), which are the some of the smallest features known for such materials.
Micrograph of block copolymer nanostructures.
Credit: Christopher Ellison
A new block copolymer forms 5-nm-wide cylinders (white spots), which are the some of the smallest features known for such materials.

A new polymer combination could help electronics manufacturers build nanoscale stamps for speedy computer chips and high-capacity hard drives. The material self-assembles into some of the smallest structures known for such polymers (ACS Nano, DOI: 10.1021/nn300459r).

To produce computer chips, manufacturers use lasers to etch patterns into polymer-covered silicon wafers, in a process known as photolithography. The smallest silicon features this method can produce are about 20 nm wide, says Craig J. Hawker, of the University of California, Santa Barbara, who was not involved with the new study. To pack more wires, transistors, and junctions onto a chip, thus producing faster electronics, chip manufacturers need to create patterns with smaller features, says Christopher J. Ellison, of the University of Texas, Austin.

Researchers have tried to produce these super small structures by using an etching template made from block copolymers. In a block copolymer, each polymer strand has two parts, or blocks, each with different physical properties. The polymers are like linking a bubble of oil to a water droplet, Ellison says. In solution, the molecules’ waterlike sections cluster into nanosized structures, surrounded by a matrix of oily plastic, created by the other polymer block. Etching away one block of the copolymer creates a pattern of tiny features for lithography.

When designing a block copolymer, researchers control the size of the etched structures in the template by changing the length of the polymer strand and adjusting the polarity difference between the two polymer parts. In general, shorter strands form smaller clumps. As the strands get shorter, researchers must increase the polarity difference between the polymer parts. If the difference isn’t large enough, the strands’ waterlike and oily blocks start to mix and the structures don’t form.

To create super small features that would easily self-assemble, Ellison, C. Grant Willson, also at UT Austin, Redouane Borsali, of Centre de Recherches sur les Macromolécules Végétales in France, and their colleagues looked to design a new copolymer that kept the strands small and maximized the polarity difference. The result was a hydrophilic strand of sugars – either maltoheptose or a branched xyloglucan – connected to a hydrophobic string of silicon-tipped polystyrene.

On a silicon wafer, the sugar strands clumped into 5-nm-wide cylinders surrounded by a matrix of polystyrene. If each sugary cylinder was a bit of information on a hard drive disk, a square inch of disk area would contain 8 terabits of information, far greater than the 1 terabit per square inch manufacturers want to produce, Ellison says.

When the researchers blasted the patterned wafer with oxygen plasma, they removed the sugar from the surface, leaving behind the polystyrene. The result is a honeycomb of cylindrical cavities that could be used in subsequent chip production steps.

UC Santa Barbara’s Hawker applauds the researcher’s design strategy for the copolymer. “It’s a wonderful first step towards future potential commercialization” of copolymer lithography, he says.

One of the next challenges is to control the pattern formed during the polymers’ self-assembly, Hawker adds.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE