Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

FDA Denies Bisphenol A Petition

Regulation: Agency finds insufficient data to ban controversial chemical in food packaging

by Britt E. Erickson
April 2, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Food & Drug Administration has rejected a petition from the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) to ban bisphenol A (BPA) in food packaging. The advocacy group filed the petition in October 2008, claiming that exposure to BPA can cause endocrine-disrupting health effects in humans, especially infants and children.

FDA was not persuaded by the evidence provided in NRDC’s petition. “The best course of action at this time is to continue our review and study of emerging data on BPA,” David H. Dorsey, acting associate commissioner for policy and planning at FDA, wrote in a March 30 denial letter to NRDC. “FDA is performing, monitoring, and reviewing new studies and data as they become available, and depending on the results, any of these studies or data could influence FDA’s assessment and future regulatory decisions about BPA,” he stated.

BPA has been under intense scrutiny for many years because it mimics estrogen and has been linked to cancer and obesity in humans. Although government agencies around the world have declared BPA safe in food packaging, consumer pressure has persuaded manufacturers to seek alternatives.

“Over the last three years, the industry has been working very hard to look for alternative technologies to BPA-based can coatings,” says John M. Rost, chairman of the North American Metal Packaging Alliance, an industry group. The effort has been driven by customer requests for alternatives, not scientific safety concerns, he stresses.

So far, such alternatives have been successful only for limited applications. For the majority of packaged foods, the alternatives don’t have the performance characteristics of BPA-based epoxy resins, Rost says.

It would be difficult to implement a ban on BPA in food packaging today because “FDA hasn’t authorized a broad-based alternative material, one that can address the range of food applications that are currently handled by BPA epoxies,” says Mitchell Cheeseman, managing director in environmental and health sciences at the law firm Steptoe & Johnson and former acting director of FDA’s Office of Food Additive Safety.

FDA’s rejection of the petition won’t be its final word on BPA. Last month, Rep. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) filed three different petitions urging FDA to ban BPA in food packaging (C&EN, March 26, page 36). The American Chemistry Council, an industry trade group, has also petitioned FDA to ban BPA in baby bottles and sippy cups because manufacturers are no longer using BPA in those products.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US FDA urged to limit bisphenol A in food packaging again
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA Reaffirms Bisphenol A Safety
FDA Bans Bisphenol A in Infant Formula Cans

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE