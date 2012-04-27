Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

2-D Materials

Graphene Helps A Robot Creep Like An Inchworm

Device Materials: Strong, speedy actuators made from graphene could move robotic parts and medical devices

by Katherine Bourzac
April 27, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Graphene Flipper
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Nano
An actuator made of graphene paper and polydiacetylene (PDA) swings back and forth in response to an applied current.
Cartoon of actuator based on polydiacetylene-coated graphene paper.
Credit: ACS Nano
An actuator made of graphene paper and polydiacetylene (PDA) swings back and forth in response to an applied current.

Whether building robots that move like insects or fish, or designing medical implants with moving parts, researchers look for new materials that respond to electricity but are flexible and soft. To meet that need, Chinese scientists have developed graphene-based actuators that convert electricity into motion (ACS Nano, DOI: 10.1021/nn3006812).

In robots, actuators act like muscles, driving the movement of mechanical arms and fins. Most electromechanical actuator materials, such as ceramics and conductive polymers, respond slowly, require a lot of power, or provide very little force.

To make speedy, strong actuators, Nankai University researchers led by Yongsheng Chen and Yi Huang coated graphene paper with the polymer polydiacetylene. Other researchers had shown that polydiacetylene deforms in response to electrical current. But alone, it’s not a good actuator material, because it’s brittle. Graphene provides a highly conductive, flexible backing for the fragile crystal.

To make the graphene paper, the scientists filter graphene flakes to create a sheet, and then heat them to fuse them together. They then spin-coat the paper with a solution of the monomers needed to make polydiacetylene. Hitting the sheets with ultraviolet light cures the polymer, making a crystalline layer of the material.

The researchers can cut the actuator sheet into any shape they want and then wire it to an electrical source. Depending on the type of applied electrical current, a strip of the material moves in different ways. In response to an alternating current, the material swings back and forth, matching the current’s frequency. The material’s response is rapid: A 200-Hz alternating current, for example, causes the device to swing 200 times per second. Chen says the team is trying to understand how this material responds so quickly to current.

When the scientists apply low levels of direct current, the material generates as much stress as natural muscle can. It can produce 160 megapascals of stress per gram of material, making it stronger than most polymers.

The team also made a simple inchworm robot from a sheet of this material. As they supplied different levels of electrical current, the robot arches and relaxes to crawl forward, slowly but surely: It moved about 5 mm in 20 seconds. “We believe it can move much faster with a little design optimization,” says Chen.

Kwang Kim, of the University of Nevada, Reno, says the fast response time of the actuator material is promising for mimicking natural movement in robots. “Muscle is very soft, and responds to a request on demand,” he says. For example, he says, muscles in the fingers contract to avoid dropping a glass before a person is even aware that it is slipping.

Chen is working on refining the graphene actuators. With Ray Baughman, a materials scientist at University of Texas, Dallas, he’s working to find an easier-to-process replacement for polydiacetylene. And he’s working on making more devices, including a bee-sized helicopter-style robot that would use the actuators to spin the blades.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Twisted fibers strengthen artificial muscles
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hairy electronic skin catches the breeze
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Touch Sensor Powers Itself

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE