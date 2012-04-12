Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Green Chemistry Flap

Research Support: EPA cancels two grant solicitations, says will re-issue them this summer

by William G. Schulz
April 12, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A bit of a flap in the green chemistry community ensued when EPA announced on April 6 that it was cancelling grant solicitations totaling some $20 million for two green chemistry programs: the Centers for Material Life Cycle Safety and the Centers for Sustainable Molecular Design.

A terse statement on an agency web page said of both programs: “This solicitation is being reviewed and may be reissued when that review is complete. EPA appreciates the interest in this solicitation and apologizes for any inconvenience.”

The grant programs had been implemented to support EPA’s Chemical Safety for Sustainability Research program. Although EPA said it was reviewing and might reissue the solicitations, press accounts interpreted the agency’s action as tantamount to permanent cancellation. Indeed, several chemists affected by the move, including green chemistry pioneer Terry Collins at Carnegie Mellon University, were quoted as being stunned and dismayed at the news after having spent weeks assembling grant proposals for the program.

Yesterday, however, an EPA spokeswoman was a little bit more definitive, telling C&EN in an e-mail that the solicitations “will be reissued in Summer 2012.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

NSF Chemistry Alters Submission Window
Trichloroethylene Is Carcinogenic, EPA Says
NSF To Require Data Access Plans

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE