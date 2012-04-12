Green Chemistry Flap

A bit of a flap in the green chemistry community ensued when EPA announced on April 6 that it was cancelling grant solicitations totaling some $20 million for two green chemistry programs: the Centers for Material Life Cycle Safety and the Centers for Sustainable Molecular Design.
A terse statement on an agency web page said of both programs: “This solicitation is being reviewed and may be reissued when that review is complete. EPA appreciates the interest in this solicitation and apologizes for any inconvenience.”
The grant programs had been implemented to support EPA’s Chemical Safety for Sustainability Research program. Although EPA said it was reviewing and might reissue the solicitations, press accounts interpreted the agency’s action as tantamount to permanent cancellation. Indeed, several chemists affected by the move, including green chemistry pioneer Terry Collins at Carnegie Mellon University, were quoted as being stunned and dismayed at the news after having spent weeks assembling grant proposals for the program.
Yesterday, however, an EPA spokeswoman was a little bit more definitive, telling C&EN in an e-mail that the solicitations “will be reissued in Summer 2012.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter