Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Microfluidic Device Quickly Tests Antibiotic Effectiveness

Medical Diagnostics: Rotating beads measure bacterial growth

by Aaron A. Rowe
April 24, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Spinning Beads
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Anal. Chem.
Oil-coated droplets (large circles) contain a broth of bacteria and a magnetic bead (small, dark circles). When the beads are in a rotating magnetic field, the rate at which they spin depends on how fast the bacteria are growing. Scale bar represents 50 µm.
Micrograph of oil-coated droplets containing bacteria and a magnetic bead.
Credit: Anal. Chem.
Oil-coated droplets (large circles) contain a broth of bacteria and a magnetic bead (small, dark circles). When the beads are in a rotating magnetic field, the rate at which they spin depends on how fast the bacteria are growing. Scale bar represents 50 µm.

A new microfluidic device spins magnetic microbeads to measure the proliferation of bacteria in minutes (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac300128p). The method could offer doctors a fast way to test the vulnerability of specific bacterial strains to antibiotics, its developers say, enabling better choices of medications for patients with stubborn infections.

To determine if an antibiotic can wipe out a person’s bacterial infection, hospital staff must currently culture the germs overnight and then watch how applying antibiotics affects the microbes’ survival, which takes an additional six hours. That’s far too slow, say researchers at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, who developed the new device.

For their method, the team led by Raoul Kopelman adds a suspension of bacteria and magnetic beads to a microfluidic chip. The device then mixes this broth with mineral oil to produce oil-coated droplets, each containing microbes and a single bead. When placed in a rotating magnetic field produced by an electromagnet that the researchers designed, the beads spin. As the bacteria grow inside the droplets, they excrete chemicals that thicken the liquid. That goo slows the rotation of the magnetic beads, a deceleration that the scientists can measure as they watch the droplets through a microscope.

To test their device, the researchers mixed Escherichia coli bacteria with the antibiotic gentamicin at a range of concentrations. At low concentrations, the germs grew, slowing the beads’ rotation by 50% after 100 minutes. Meanwhile, at high levels of gentamicin, the microbes died, so the fluid’s viscosity stayed the same and the beads rotated at the same rate.

The researchers have now started a company called Life Magnetics to commercialize the new technique. They acknowledge that the technique still requires culturing a patient’s infection, but says that it requires less time because the viscosity measurements can be made in droplets that contain only 50 cells.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Look at them grow: Meniscus channels spur bacteria, biofilm growth
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diagnostic chip corrals bacteria with sound
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Measuring Bacterial Drug Uptake From Outside The Cell

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE