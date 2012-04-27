Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Simple Probe Allows Drug Candidate Screening Without Labels

Drug Discovery: A small molecule fluoresces only when dislodged from a protein target by a drug molecule

by Erika Gebel
April 27, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

The Old Switcheroo
[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
When bound to a protein (blue), a probe consisting of a fluorophore (green) linked to a ligand (dark blue ball) is protected from enzymes (orange). A drug candidate (pink) can displace the ligand, allowing enzymes to cleave the probe and, as a result, turn on the dye’s fluorescence.
Scheme for new label-free drug screen method.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
When bound to a protein (blue), a probe consisting of a fluorophore (green) linked to a ligand (dark blue ball) is protected from enzymes (orange). A drug candidate (pink) can displace the ligand, allowing enzymes to cleave the probe and, as a result, turn on the dye’s fluorescence.

Researchers have designed a new small-molecule probe that binds to a protein and emits a fluorescent signal only when a drug molecule displaces it (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ ja301204z). The chemists hope that the probe will provide a simple, rapid method to screen drug candidates.

“There is a need for easy systems for screening drugs,” says Sankaran Thayumanavan of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Most fluorescence-based methods allow for fast screening, but they require researchers to tag the protein target or drug candidate with dyes. Tagging adds another step of planning and design to the screening process.

To skip the labeling step, Thayumanavan and his colleagues designed a probe molecule that would fluoresce only when a drug candidate bound the target.

They selected a well-characterized protein, human carbonic anhydrase I, as their initial target. The chemists’ probe used a linker containing an ester group to connect arylsulfonamide, a molecule known to bind the protein, to 7-hydroxy-4-methylcoumarin, a fluorescent dye. While attached to the linker’s ester group, 7-hydroxy-4-methylcoumarin stays dark when hit with ultraviolet light. But as soon as an enzyme called an esterase cleaves the linker’s ester and frees the dye, it fluoresces.

The researchers had previously observed that when a small molecule binds to proteins, nearby enzymes can’t react with it until a second molecule dislodges it. Based on those observations, the team thought that the probe would stay dark when bound to carbonic anhydrase. But when a drug molecule pushed it out, esterases could snip the probe’s linker to activate its dye.

To test this method, the researchers combined the probe with carbonic anhydrase and an esterase. When they excited the mixture with ultraviolet light, the solution remained dark. But when they added a compound known to bind the target, the solution started to glow, confirming that the ligands had dislodged the probe. As the chemists increased the concentration of the compound, the fluorescence intensity grew.

The researchers repeated the experiment with five compounds also known to bind carbonic anhydrase. Molecules with high affinity for the protein produced a faster increase in fluorescence than those with low affinity did. While the researchers couldn’t use the method to determine a chemical’s exact affinity for the target, they could separate weak binders from tight ones.

“I think the idea is pretty cool,” says Eric Anslyn of the University of Texas, Austin. “It’s very simple, which is always great, and seems broadly applicable.” Researchers could attach the glowing end of the probe to a drug candidate, he says, and then use it to screen for molecules that bind more tightly to a target. Anslyn hopes the researchers will next use the method on a less characterized protein, to see if it works when not all the details are known in advance. Thayumanavan has planned such experiments with protein targets that the pharmaceutical industry focuses on.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE