Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Technique Sniffs Out Mold In Film Archives

Cultural Heritage: Scientists find molecular signature produced by harmful microbes on film

by Sarah Everts
April 3, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Reel Damage
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Anal. Methods
Fungus can harm valuable cinematographic artifacts.
Photo of moldy film
Credit: Anal. Methods
Fungus can harm valuable cinematographic artifacts.

Like humans, fungi have a taste for old movies. Unfortunately, the microbes prefer to eat than watch the cellulose acetate film. This moldy predilection destroys valuable film in archives and poses safety concerns to conservators who are exposed to the fungal spores. Now researchers have developed a technique to detect the odor profile of fungi that have digested a meal of film (Anal. Methods, DOI: 10.1039/c2ay05826j).

The project started when the U.K.’s North West Film Archive approached a team led by Craig E. Banks and Gavin Bingley at Manchester Metropolitan University for help in distinguishing between mold and plain old dust on film.

The archive often receives donations of valuable film that has been stored in less-than-ideal locations, such as attics or basements, Banks says. Conservators often have to diagnose a potential fungal film infection by trying to grow the mold in a lab, which is time consuming and can pose a health hazard.

The new technique employs gas chromatography/mass spectrometry to detect molecules that float off mold communities after a hearty movie dinner. To find telltale compounds of a fungal infection, the team first cultured 17 kinds of fungi often found on contaminated film and collected the volatile molecules wafting off the cultures. They spotted more than 150 airborne molecules, but narrowed that number down to three key chemical markers of problematic mold metabolism: 1-octen-3-ol, 3-octanone, and 3-octanol.

One of the benefits of the technique, Bank says, is that it can detect mold metabolism before the fungal growth is easily seen by eye. He thinks the technique could provide an early warning for film archives.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Animals detected by their airborne DNA
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ants fight pathogenic fungi with a compound from bacteria
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Volatile soil molecules entice ants to nest

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE