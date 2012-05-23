Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

BPA Replacement Permeates Paper Products

Endocrine Disrupters: Researchers report first data on Bisphenol A alternative in receipts

by Janet Pelley
May 23, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Receipt Chemicals
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Sales receipts expose people to the endocrine disrupter BPA or to its structurally related alternative, BPS.
Photograph of sales receipts.
Credit: Shutterstock
Sales receipts expose people to the endocrine disrupter BPA or to its structurally related alternative, BPS.

Concerns about the health effects of bisphenol A have led manufacturers to produce and market BPA-free products. However, a new study has found that one of the compounds that replaces BPA is just as prevalent in paper products and could lead to significant human exposure (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es300876n). Because of these results, the scientists who performed the study say that toxicology research is desperately needed on the BPA alternative.

Manufacturers use BPA to make plastics, and paper companies apply it to heat-sensitive sales receipts to help develop ink. “However, about 300 animal studies have shown that BPA has a wide range of effects as an endocrine disrupter,” says Frederick vom Saal, a developmental endocrinologist at the University of Missouri, Columbia, who was not involved in the new study. Endocrine disrupters act like natural hormones and can interfere with cellular pathways. Animal studies have found that BPA can cause health problems, such as obesity and mammary and prostate tumor growth, vom Saal says. More than 30 epidemiological studies have linked exposure to BPA to similar effects in people, he adds.

People readily absorb BPA through the skin and into the bloodstream after it sloughs off of thermal receipts, says Kurunthachalam Kannan, an environmental chemist at the New York State Department of Health and a coauthor of the study. He and his team were tracking BPA concentrations on thermal receipts in 2010 when they noticed that paper companies were replacing BPA with bisphenol S (BPS), which is structurally similar to BPA and also has estrogen-like activity, Kannan says.

To look at BPS in thermal paper, the scientists collected thermal receipts from stores in the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam. They extracted BPS from each receipt and confirmed the compound’s identity using high-performance liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry. They found an average concentration of 0.181 mg of BPS per gram of paper, with some samples reaching 22 mg/g. Kannan and a colleague previously reported similar concentrations for BPA (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es202507f).

The researchers then used a mathematical model to estimate a person’s daily intake of BPS. The model assumed the rate of transfer of BPS to skin was similar to that of BPA and took into account how often and how long people handled BPS-containing paper. The general population likely absorbs 291 ng of BPS per day through their skin, they concluded, while workers such as store clerks may absorb 21,804 ng/day. In a just-published paper, Kannan’s team report exposure data based on urine samples (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI:10.1021/es301334j).

The new study is important because it demonstrates that people may experience significant exposure to BPS, vom Saal says. Therefore, he adds, more information on BPS is needed. The fact that manufacturers replaced a known endocrine disrupter with a compound with similar estrogen-like activity, he says, highlights the need to update the regulatory requirements for screening compounds for endocrine-disrupting activity.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE