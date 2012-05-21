Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Element Detection On The Road

Cultural Heritage: Scientists build a handheld tool for field studies of the composition of artifacts

by Sarah Everts
May 21, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Ceramic Warriors
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy Wikipedia Commons
A subset of the Terra-Cotta Army in Xi’an, China.
Photograph of Terra-Cotta Army in Xi’an, China.
Credit: Courtesy Wikipedia Commons
A subset of the Terra-Cotta Army in Xi’an, China.

A new portable device can be used to measure the elemental composition of art and artifacts, using less than a nanogram of any object (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac3008626). The team tested the instrument on a statue from one of China’s cultural masterpieces, the Terra-Cotta Army, in Xi’an.

“There are a lot of situations where you can’t move an artifact to a lab” for analysis with specialized instruments, says Detlef Günther at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, in Zurich. The object may be too fragile, not permitted across state boundaries, or physically rooted at an outdoor site, such as a cave wall, he explains.

The workhorse technique currently used to study the composition of artifacts outside the lab is X-ray fluorescence spectrometry (XRF). The noninvasive method exposes an artifact to X-rays and then determines its elemental composition based on the resulting fluorescence.

With his colleagues Reto Glaus and Joachim Koch, Günther developed a new tool that makes use of another commonly used analytical technique called laser ablation inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (LA-ICPMS). The handheld device uses a laser to vaporize a small sample. The material then goes to a mass spectrometer for analysis.

It’s Elemental
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Reto Glaus
Reto Glaus tests a new handheld tool on a statue from China’s Terra-Cotta Army to determine its elemental composition.
Photograph of researcher analyzing statue.
Credit: Reto Glaus
Reto Glaus tests a new handheld tool on a statue from China’s Terra-Cotta Army to determine its elemental composition.

Günther says the handheld LA-ICPMS could complement XRF, because it can do things that XRF cannot. For instance, it can detect elements lighter than silicon, measure the amount of trace elements, and detect ratios of elements’ isotopes.

Trace elements and isotope ratios can help conservation scientists pinpoint the geographical origins of artifacts. For example, Günther says, other researchers hope LA-ICPMS could pinpoint the origin of ancient synthetic blue and purple dyes in Chinese artifacts or the origin of gold used in ancient Peruvian Inca pieces.

As a proof-of-principle test of the portable instrument, Günther and his team analyzed the arm of one statue in the Terra-Cotta Army. They showed that the technique could measure a range of elements in the artifact, including aluminum, zirconium and magnesium, which other techniques such as X-ray-based ones missed.

However, the device’s main downside is that LA-ICPMS is slightly invasive, because it requires a small sample from a cultural heritage object. “The sample is just a tenth or a hundredth of a nanogram,” Günther says, “and a single sample can be used in two experiments, one for isotope analysis and the second to evaluate trace elements.”

Still, “some curators and archaeologists are just against sampling, period, no matter how small and invisible to the naked eye the sample spot is,” says Francesca Casadio, a senior conservation scientist at the Art Institute of Chicago.

“Archaeological and arts objects are extremely heterogeneous,” she adds. Even if a conservation scientist got permission to sample an artifact, it is only likely to be granted in one or two spots, which are unlikely to be representative of the whole object, she says. She envisions that researchers might rely on XRF for an initial scan to pinpoint where samples for LA-ICPMS might be most informative.

“It is a wonderful and imaginative development,” Casadio says, but she looks forward to seeing the handheld device prove itself in the field.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Early western European coins’ Byzantine origins
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Probing Attic Black Glaze
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pinpointing Pigments In 3-D

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE