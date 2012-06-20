Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

California Governor Calls For New Flammability Standards

Chemicals: Revision could cut use of flame retardants nationwide

by Carmen Drahl
June 20, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: State of California
Brown
This is Jerry Brown, California governor.
Credit: State of California
Brown

California Governor Edmund G. (Jerry) Brown Jr. (D) on June 18 called for a revamp of the state’s 1970s-era flammability standards for upholstered furniture, citing studies that link flame retardants in sofas to cancer and reduced fertility. The overhaul could reduce or eliminate use of flame retardant chemicals in furniture nationwide because many manufacturers design their products to comply with California’s statute.

“We must find better ways to meet fire safety standards by reducing and eliminating—wherever possible—dangerous chemicals,” Brown said in a statement.

Brown’s order follows a four-part series published in May in the Chicago Tribune, which revealed that in addition to their toxicity, flame retardants are ineffective at fire prevention. According to the Tribune series, manufacturers of flame retardants manipulated scientific studies to conceal that information.

“This is an important and exciting step that’s long overdue,” said Renée Sharp, a senior scientist and director of the California office of the Environmental Working Group, an advocacy organization that has conducted multiple investigations on the accumulation of flame retardant compounds in children and infants. “The question now is what standards they’ll come up with.”

WARNING
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Susan Morrissey/C&EN
This is a label adorned on furniture nationwide.
This is a flammibility label on furniture.
Credit: Susan Morrissey/C&EN
This is a label adorned on furniture nationwide.

The revamping process will include workshops and opportunities for public comment, Brown said.

The American Chemistry Council, a chemical industry trade association that counts makers of fire retardants among its members, distanced itself from the news. Spokesman Scott Jensen directed C&EN to the Citizens for Fire Safety (CFFS), a front group for fire retardant manufacturers that poses as a consumer watchdog.

CFFS spokesman Seth L. Jacobson told C&EN that his group looks forward to participating in the revision process. “Our position has been that we want to maintain tough fire safety standards,” he said. “We’re supportive of any technology that allows for maintaining of a good standard, whether it’s barrier technology for furniture or a host of other new things on the market.”

“It is disappointing to see the governor’s letter broadly frame flame retardants as harmful,” added Joel D. Tenney, a spokesman for ICL Industrial Products, a major flame retardant manufacturer and one of CFFS’s members. “It is our belief that flame retardants will continue to be an important part of the solution.”

“There is solid evidence that other available fire safety strategies are both more effective at reducing injury and damage from fires and do not endanger the public health,” said Eve C. Gartner, a staff attorney for public interest environmental law firm Earthjustice. “Kudos to the governor for seeing the dangers and taking steps to fix what has become a global public health concern.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
California Bill Would Require Labels On Upholstered Furniture Indicating Whether They Contain Flame Retardants
Chemtura Files Against California
California Revises Furniture Fire Safety Standards

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE