Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Cheap And Fast Way To Purify Metallofullerenes

Chemical Separations: Lewis acids could help researchers quickly separate metallofullerenes from fullerenes

by Olga Kuchment
June 5, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Metal Detector
[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
About 18 TiCl4 ¬molecules (yellow) bind to C82 buckyballs (light blue), but only when a gadolinium atom (not shown) is trapped inside.
Structure of TiCl4 bound to C82 filled a gadolinium atom.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
About 18 TiCl4 ¬molecules (yellow) bind to C82 buckyballs (light blue), but only when a gadolinium atom (not shown) is trapped inside.

Japanese researchers have developed a simple method to purify metallofullerenes in minutes (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja3030627). The new technique could make the materials attractive for applications in medicine and electronics, the researchers say.

Metallofullerenes are fullerenes, or buckyballs such as C¬70, with metal atoms trapped inside the carbon cage. Based on the materials’ electronic properties, chemists have thought that metallofullerenes could be used as contrast agents for magnetic resonance imaging or as components of flexible solar cells. But separating fullerenes that hold a metal atom inside from those that don’t requires many cycles of purification using high-performance liquid chromatography. As a result of this costly and time-intensive process, the materials’ promise has largely gone unfulfilled, says Hisanori Shinohara of Nagoya University, in Japan.

Shinohara and his coworkers have found a much simpler separation process that doesn’t involve HPLC. They had read reports that Lewis acids prefer to bind to metal-holding buckyballs than to bind to empty ones (Inorg. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ic9017147). Intrigued, the team decided to test the ability of six metal halides to purify 10 metallofullerenes, such as C82 containing a gadolinium atom.

Titanium tetrachloride, which is a liquid at room temperature, worked the best by far. Minutes after the chemists added a few drops of TiCl4 to mixed solutions of metallofullerenes and metal-lacking fullerenes, a metallofullerene-TiCl4 complex precipitated out of the organic solvents. The scientists could easily remove the bound TiCl4 by washing the precipitate with water.

At the end of the process, which usually took less than 10 minutes, the metallofullerenes had purities greater than 99%, similar to the levels obtained by HPLC methods. The efficiency of the reaction depended on the oxidation potential of the metallofullerene: Materials with higher oxidation potentials were more difficult to purify.

Besides being faster, the TiCl4 purification method costs about 1/100 as much as HPLC methods, says Shinohara. The team has patented the process and hopes to work with a company to develop a commercial application.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Faster Chemistry eyes reaction workup
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gentle Exfoliation Yields Mof Membranes
Method Adds Metals To Frameworks Selectively

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE