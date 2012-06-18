Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Venting Was A Major Source Of Radioactivity Near Fukushima Plant

Nuclear Disaster: Simulation reveals likely origin of radioactive contamination

by Sara Peach
June 18, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Crippled Reactors
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Air Photo Service Co. Ltd., Japan
During the crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, workers vented hydrogen gas from reactor 1 and 3. Four of the plant’s six reactors are shown, from top to bottom: Units 1, 2, 3 and 4.
Photo of Fukushima power plant
Credit: Air Photo Service Co. Ltd., Japan
During the crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, workers vented hydrogen gas from reactor 1 and 3. Four of the plant’s six reactors are shown, from top to bottom: Units 1, 2, 3 and 4.

The two reactors that workers vented during the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in Japan were likely the source of most of the radioactive contamination later found near the plant, according to a new analysis (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es300556m).

After tsunamis knocked out electricity at the plant in March 2011, cooling systems failed and fuel inside the reactors heated up rapidly, generating hydrogen gas. Fearing that pressure buildup would lead to catastrophic explosions, workers vented the hydrogen at reactor units 1 and 3. Meanwhile, an explosion occurred at another reactor unit’s spent-fuel pool, likely as a result of hydrogen buildup in pipes, according to a post-accident report by the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations, an organization funded by the U.S. nuclear industry.

Researchers reconstructing the accident have debated whether radioactive elements escaped primarily from the venting at reactors 1 and 3 or from the explosion at the spent fuel pool. Jon M. Schwantes, a senior scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, suspected that clues lay in soil and water samples from around the plant.

A standard modeling tool called ORIGEN-ARP allows researchers to input data about nuclear fuel, such as the type of fuel used, the length of cooling time, and the specifications of a reactor. The software then calculates possible ratios of radioactive isotopes found in the fuel.

Using this tool, Schwantes and his coauthors generated ratios of radioactive isotopes, such as 134Cs/137Cs, 136Cs/137Cs, and 131I/137Cs, that were likely present in reactor units 1 and 3 just before venting and in the spent fuel pool at the time of the explosion. The researchers compared those ratios to soil and water measurements taken soon after the accident. The ratios of radioactive isotopes measured near the plant closely matched the simulated ratios for reactors 1 and 3, indicating to the researchers that most of the radioactive contaminants originated there.

Schwantes says that this modeling technique could help people who respond to future nuclear accidents by enabling them to determine the source of escaping radioactive elements.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Radioactive plume detected above Europe
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reconstructing the source of radioactive ruthenium in Europe in 2017
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
National Academies recommend changes at U.S. plants

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE