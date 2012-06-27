Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Weak Interactions Drive Meta-Substitution Reaction

Catalysis: Strategy opens new doors for C–H activation

by Carmen Drahl
June 27, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

STRAIN RELIEF
[+]Enlarge
A nitrile template (red) directs C–H activation to the meta position of arenes.
A reaction scheme showing meta substitution using a palladium catalyst.
A nitrile template (red) directs C–H activation to the meta position of arenes.

A new mode of C–H activation selectively functionalizes the meta position of aromatic rings, chemists at Scripps Research Institute report (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature1158). The strategy could make it easier to bring C–H activation to bear on challenging problems in synthesis, including making drugs with sophisticated substitution patterns.

Despite advances in the activation of inert C–H bonds, it’s still tough to selectively transform one C–H bond among many in an aromatic ring. Chemists’ typical solution is a directing group, which tends to form a rigid six- or seven-membered ring transition state with a metal catalyst and produces ortho-substituted products. Meta substitution has remained elusive because it would require a large ring called a cyclophane in the transition state, which would be strained.

Jin-Quan Yu, postdoctoral researchers Dasheng (Jackson) Leow and Gang Li, and graduate student Tian-Sheng (Tyson) Mei realized they could relieve that strain by designing a less rigid transition state. They devised a nitrile template that coordinates weakly to a palladium catalyst in an “end-on” fashion yet is reactive enough to overcome the entropy in a floppy transition state.

The result is meta functionalization of a variety of toluene derivatives. Adjusting the nitrile template makes it possible to modify hydrocinnamic acid derivatives, which are structural motifs in the multiple myeloma drug Velcade and the blood-pressure-lowering drug Micardis. After the transformation, the team removes the templates through reduction or hydrolysis reactions. The template idea is flexible, Yu says, and it should be adaptable for a wide variety of arenes, including phenols.

Outside of C–H activation, some methods for meta functionalization do exist, explains Victor A. Snieckus of Queens University, who has written a commentary about the work (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/486478a). However, meta substitution on electron-rich aromatic rings remains “a tricky business,” he adds. “Yu’s work offers an intriguing coordination-driven method for selective meta activation,” but the templates will need to be reduced in both size and complexity to make the technique broadly usable, he says.

“This is an interesting and creative strategy,” adds Melanie S. Sanford, whose University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, team develops directed C–H activation methods. In the C–H activation realm, meta functionalization “has proven very, very hard to do in any type of general sense previously, because directing groups are almost universally ortho-selective,” she explains. “The selectivity for the meta position is not yet perfect, but this looks like a very promising start.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making single carbon bonds in a familiar way
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Strained reagent opens up new cross-coupling reactivity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzyme-inspired route to heterocycle functionalization

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE