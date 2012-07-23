Advertisement

Careers

Madeleine Jacobs Is One Of 100 Women Leaders In STEM

Awards: Honor celebrates women as role models in technical fields

by Lisa Wilson
July 23, 2012
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Jacobs
This is the official mug of Madeleine Jacobs.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Jacobs

Madeleine Jacobs, executive director and chief executive officer of the American Chemical Society, has been selected as one of “100 Women Leaders in STEM” by STEMconnector, an outreach organization for the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

The list acknowledges the importance of women as role models of STEM leadership, writes Edie Fraser, CEO of STEMconnector, in a profile of the leaders. It is “also a call to action” in supporting and encouraging girls and young women in STEM fields.

“I am honored and humbled to be included in this list of 100 accomplished women,” Jacobs says. “My hope is that young girls will read our stories and ideas and be inspired to pursue STEM careers.”

The list also includes a past ACS president and presidential advisor Mary L. Good, emeritus dean and special assistant to the chancellor of the Center of Innovation for Commercialization at the University of Arkansas, Little Rock. This year, Good was also inducted into U.S. News & World Report’s STEM Leadership Hall of Fame.

In selecting the women, Fraser adds, “it is important to show younger generations the great heights to which they can aspire.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

