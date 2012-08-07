Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Cells Keep Nanodisks Out

Nanoscience: Cells take up spherical nanoparticles but block entry by disk-shaped ones

by Alexander Hellemans
August 7, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Penetrating The Cell
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces
Fluorescence microscopy images show HeLa cells incubated for two hours with disk-shaped nanoparticles (left) and with spherical nanoparticles (right). The nanodisks (green dots indicated with white arrows) remain confined to the cell membrane while nanospheres (green dots) permeate the cell.
Microscopic images of Hela cells
Credit: ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces
Fluorescence microscopy images show HeLa cells incubated for two hours with disk-shaped nanoparticles (left) and with spherical nanoparticles (right). The nanodisks (green dots indicated with white arrows) remain confined to the cell membrane while nanospheres (green dots) permeate the cell.

A team of Chinese and American researchers has demonstrated that disk-shaped nanoparticles bind to the cell membrane, but do not enter the interior of the cell (ACS Appl. Mater.Interfaces, DOI: 10.1021/am300840p). The information could help scientists design fluorescent nanoparticle tags that help track cells without harming them, the team says.

Researchers had previously found that nanoparticle size affected how the particles interacted with cells. A nanoparticle had to be a specific size—not too small or too large—to penetrate through a cell’s membrane (Adv. Mater., DOI: 10.1002/adma.200801393). A modeling study also suggested that the shape of carbon-based nanoparticles mattered: The cell membrane would block flat nanoparticles from entering, but let nanospheres in (J. Phys. Chem. B., DOI: 10.1021/jp0565148).

To find out experimentally whether the model was correct, Bing Yan of Shandong University, in China, and his colleagues compared how spherical and disk-shaped nanoparticles of the same diameter, 20 nm, interact with cells. They made nanodisks by polymerizing styrene, divinylbenzene, and butylstyrene, and bought commercial nanospheres. They added either nanodisks or nanospheres to HeLa cells and to other human cells. Using techniques including transmission electron microscopy imaging and fluorescence laser microscopy, they found that the nanodisks remain largely confined to the cell membrane, while the nanospheres cross the membrane into the cell’s interior.

The researchers think that the reason for the differing behavior is geometry: A nanodisk makes contact over a wider area with the cell membrane and sticks to it, while a spherical particle merely indents the membrane. As a result, nanospheres trigger endocytosis, a mechanism cells often use to pull in molecules, whereby the membrane engulfs the particle, explains Yan.

Because they do not venture inside cells, disk-shaped nanoparticles could play an important role in tracking stem cells, says Yan. “You want to label the cells but you don’t want to cause toxicity,” he says. Previous studies have found that when nanoparticles enter cells, they can kill the cells. The team found that, unlike nanospheres, nanodisks did not cause toxicity or even disturb the cell cycle The nanodisks also could help researchers study the cell membrane itself, says Yan, if the nanoparticles carried labels that attach to membrane receptors.

Giuseppe Battaglia of Sheffield University, in the U.K., says that the work illustrates the importance of nanoparticle shape in interactions with the cell. “Tubular nanoparticles also have a way of escaping uptake into the cell,” he says, though he suspects that they stick to membranes less effectively than Yan’s nanodisks do. Knowing how the various shapes interact with cells, he says, “is important information for people using nanoparticles for medical applications,” he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
T cells tug on antigens
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Protein Uses A High-Low Approach To Traffic Gold﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cellular Tug-Of-War

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE