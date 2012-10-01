Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemist Charged In Crime Lab Scandal

Forensics: Thousands of drug samples tested by Annie Dookhan could be in question

by Carmen Drahl
October 1, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in all

AN ARREST
[+]Enlarge
Credit: AP
Dookhan is led to a police cruiser on Friday, Sept. 28.
Annie Dookhan, of Franklin, Mass., is led to a police cruiser outside her home on Friday, Sept. 28.
Credit: AP
Dookhan is led to a police cruiser on Friday, Sept. 28.

Police last Friday arrested a Massachusetts forensic chemist who allegedly tampered with drug evidence in criminal cases, forged colleagues’ signatures, and faked her academic credentials while working at a state crime lab. The unfolding investigation, which could upend thousands of narcotics convictions, has already led to the shutdown of the lab and the resignation of the state public health commissioner who oversaw it.

Annie Dookhan, 34, was charged with obstructing justice by lying about the integrity of evidence as well as about her academic qualifications. She is thought to have tested some 60,000 drug samples during her career at the William A. Hinton State Laboratory Institute, a state crime lab. “Annie Dookhan’s alleged actions corrupted the integrity of the entire criminal justice system,” Massachusetts Attorney General Martha Coakley said at a press conference.

According to a police report obtained by the Boston Globe, Dookhan told investigators that she forged coworkers’ initials on calibration reports for mass spectrometers, intentionally contaminated samples, and engaged in “dry-labbing”— identifying narcotics by sight rather than by chemical analysis. In interviews with police, several colleagues said they’d expressed concern to supervisors about Dookhan’s unusually high productivity. Her résumé lists a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Massachusetts, Boston, but she does not hold that credential according to school officials.

“This is a calamity,” says Justin J. McShane, a defense attorney in Harrisburg, Pa. Because the evidence Dookhan allegedly mishandled was more than likely destroyed in the normal course of business, no traceable information exists to correctly characterize samples in thousands of drug cases, he explains.

“I don’t think this is going to end with a single chemist,” adds Edward P. Ryan Jr., former president of the Massachusetts Bar Association. Dookhan’s supervisors at best signed off on her work and at worst were complicit in her alleged crimes, he says. “This is an ever-expanding spider web, and I don’t know where the end is going to lie.”

Dookhan is an ACS member and a member of several ACS divisions, including the Division of Chemistry & the Law. Sarah P. Hasford, chair of the division, tells C&EN that it is a policy of the division not to comment on any pending litigation matters.

Dookhan pleaded not guilty in Boston Municipal Court Friday and was released on $10,000 bail. E-mails and phone calls to Dookhan have not been answered. Another hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.