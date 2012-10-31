Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Method To Untangle Aerosol Composition

Climate Science: Combination technique can collect aerosol compounds every 2.5 hours, potentially helping climate researchers understand their sources

by Katharine Sanderson
October 31, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Climate scientists know that organic aerosols—suspensions of microscopic particles or liquids in the air—can shape a region’s climate by scattering sunlight and seeding clouds. But scientists lack complete data on the sources and compositions of these particles, so their models struggle with aerosols’ influence on climate. Now researchers have combined two well-known analytical techniques to capture and analyze the composition of organic aerosols found in the air (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac3020615). The technique can collect samples every few hours, revealing the daily dynamics of the particles composition, which could help scientists understand where the aerosols come from.

For long-term studies of aerosols at research sites, scientists often collect the particles using filters. Unfortunately, with this method, researchers can monitor changes in aerosol composition only every few days, not more often.

To get better time resolution, Markus Kalberer from the University of Cambridge and his colleagues combined a different sampling method with a technique called liquid extraction surface analysis (LESA). On a dairy farm in California’s San Joaquin Valley, the researchers collected aerosols on a 2-cm-wide strip of greased plastic stretched around a rotating drum. The drum sat inside a case directly under a small opening at the case’s top, and turned 1 mm every 2.5 hours for a week, picking up particles as it went.

To analyze compounds adsorbed onto the strips, the team extracted the chemicals using LESA. In the technique, a droplet of solvent 1 mm in diameter dissolves any molecules directly below it on the plastic. To detect the hundreds of small organic molecules in each sample, the researchers then fired each droplet into an electrospray ionization mass spectrometer.

Based on patterns in the swaths of collected data, Kalberer’s team could infer where certain types of aerosols came from. For example, levels of nitrogen-rich molecules spiked when wind speeds increased, suggesting to Kalberer that those aerosols came from local farmland.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How microplastics affect Earth’s climate
Airborne Aldehydes Promote Cloudy Skies
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Droplets From Mold May Seed Rain Forest Aerosols

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE