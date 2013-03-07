Effects Of Sequestration Still Unclear

Across-the-board federal budget cuts, known as sequestration, may have kicked in on March 1, but government agencies are still trying to understand just what the mandatory cuts of roughly 9 to 13% will mean for operations and employees. Compounding the uncertainty, Congress has yet to finalize a 2013 budget, which could lead to a government shutdown later this month if lawmakers don’t find a way to continue funding operations.

At C&EN’s press time, intense efforts were under way by the White House and legislators on Capitol Hill to both pass a 2013 budget and give agencies maximum flexibility to implement sequester-driven cuts.

Agencies likely don’t yet know exactly how big of a hit individual programs will take, says Matthew S. Platz, who stepped down as head of NSF’s Chemistry Division last year to become a vice chancellor at the University of Hawaii, Hilo. “Everyone knows it is going to be bad, they just don’t know how bad,” he says.

A sampling of budgetary impacts shows frustration as federal officials try to set priorities. At the Army Research Lab, in Maryland, scientists and staff are already starting to feel the pain, says Todd E. Rosenberger, associate director for plans and programs. The immediate concern is furloughs. Of the lab’s approximately 2,500 employees, 2,000 are civilians who will be subject to one-day-per-week furloughs starting on April 22, resulting in a 20% pay reduction.

At the Department of Energy, the cuts will affect a variety of programs in the Office of Science, according to Director William F. Brinkman. He testified last week before the House of Representatives Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy & Water and warned that DOE faces a “unique and challenging time during this period of intense budget uncertainty.”

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

To try to get a handle on what the sequester means for chemical professionals and their employers, the American Chemical Society has set up an online member questionnaire at www.acs.org/sequester.

“ACS has launched a survey of its members to see how sequestration is affecting them and the chemistry enterprise,” says Glenn S. Ruskin, director of the ACS Office of Public Affairs. “We plan to use the data in our advocacy efforts on Capitol Hill and with the Administration to deliver the message that investment in science is critical to economic growth and job creation.”