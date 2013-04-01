Alfred & Isabel Bader Scholars

Alfred Bader is one of the founders of Aldrich Chemical, now Sigma-Aldrich. The Baders have supported Project SEED for many years and contributed to the initiation of the Summer II SEED program.

Alyssa Charboneau graduated from Mount Abraham Union High School in Bristol, Vt. Under the direction of William E. Geiger at the University of Vermont, in Burlington, Charboneau worked on research titled “Production of Tetrapentylammonium TFAB and [NBu 4 ][BArF 24 ].” She is majoring in pharmacy at Northeastern University in Boston.

Valerie Colon-Ramirez is a graduate of University Gardens High School in San Juan, P.R. At the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, she worked under the direction of José A. Prieto on research titled “Studies toward the Synthesis of the Polypropionate Chain of Mycalolide A: Epoxide-Based Approach.” She is majoring in pharmacology at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras.

Monica Dupler graduated from South High School in Pueblo, Colo. She worked under the supervision of Sandra Bonetti at Colorado State University, Pueblo, on research titled “The Isolation of Exocellular Fungal Hydrolases from Nonglucose Media.” Dupler is majoring in chemistry at Colorado State, Fort Collins.

Soany Heredia is a graduate of Union City High School in New Jersey. Under the direction of Robert Wieder at the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey, Newark, Heredia worked on research titled “The Mammosphere Repopulating Efficiency of Dormant Breast Cancer Cells.” Heredia is majoring in biochemistry at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J.

Mari Vazquez Hernandez graduated from Bloomington High School in Illinois. She conducted research under the guidance of Marjorie Jones at Illinois State University, in Normal, titled “Photodynamic Effects of Porphyrinoids with Leishmania tarentolae.” She is majoring in biochemistry at Creighton University, in Omaha.

Ayolah Ibezim is a graduate of White Station High School in Memphis. She conducted research under the supervision of Abby L. Parrill at the University of Memphis titled “Autotoxin Inhibition Screening to Identify Autotoxin Inhibitors.” Ibezim is majoring in biology at Boston University.

Aminul Islam graduated from Cass Technical High School in Detroit. Under the mentorship of Jeremy Kodanko at Wayne State University, in Detroit, Islam conducted research titled “Synthesis of Starting Material for Novel Resorufin Attached N4Py Ligand.” Islam is majoring in chemistry at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Sunny Lee is a graduate of Oakland Technical High School in California. He conducted research titled “Testing of an Experimental ZnDTP” under the guidance of Kenneth D. Nelson at Chevron Oronite in Richmond, Calif. Lee is majoring in biochemistry at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Mei Yun Li graduated from Oakland Technical High School. Li conducted research under the direction of Luisa W. Cheng of the Western Regional Research Center. The project was titled “Development of a Zebrafish Embryo Toxicity Test for the Detection of Toxin Contaminants.” Li is majoring in biochemistry at San Jose State University.

Alison Logia is a graduate of Sequoia High School in Redwood City, Calif. She conducted research under the guidance of Travis Walker at Stanford University titled “Developing Small Molecule Probes To Study Apoptosis in Cancer and Huntington’s Patients.” She is majoring in chemical engineering at Stanford.

Sean Lujan graduated from Robertson High School in Las Vegas. He worked with Carol Linder at New Mexico Highlands University, in Las Vegas, on research titled “GOLGA3 Protein Chemistry.” Lujan is majoring in biochemistry at New Mexico Institute of Mining & Technology.

Devon Overson is a graduate of North Bergen High School in New Jersey. He conducted research titled “Synthesis and Actuation of Hybrid Nanostructures” under the direction of Athula B. Attygalle at Stevens Institute of Technology. He is majoring in biochemistry at Brigham Young University.

Shruti Patel graduated from Union City High. Patel worked on research titled “Can the Exporter Gene mcjD from Microsin J25 Substitute for capD in the Production of Capistruin?” under the direction of Paul E. Thomas at Rutgers University, Piscataway. Patel is majoring in pharmacy at Rutgers’ New Brunswick campus.

Tuong Pham is a graduate of Mira Mesa High School in San Diego. Pham conducted research under the guidance of Elizabeth A. Thomas at Scripps Research Institute titled “Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors as Potential Therapeutics for Huntington’s Disease.” Pham is majoring in biochemistry at the University of California, Berkeley.

Gwynndolyn Pruce graduated from West Valley High School in Fairbanks. She conducted research under the guidance of William A. Howard at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, titled “Photo-Sensitive, Redox-Active Ancillary Ligands.” She is majoring in chemistry at the University of Florida, Gainesville.

Marlen Ramirez graduated from Union City High. Ramirez conducted research titled “Chemical Analysis and Medicinal Properties of Artemisia annua” under the guidance of James E. Simon at Rutgers University, New Brunswick. Ramirez is majoring in chemistry at the university.

Demetrius Randolph is a graduate of Buena Vista High School, in Saginaw, Mich. He conducted research under Stephanie Brouet at Saginaw Valley State University titled “Synthesis of Potential Antibiotic Compounds.” He is majoring in chemistry at Central Michigan University.

Morret Thang graduated from Southport High School in Indianapolis. Thang conducted research titled “Cloning of a Putative Fatty Acid Desaturase from Dictyostelium discoideum” under the direction of Brenda Blacklock at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. Thang is majoring in chemistry at Wabash College.

Christian Ugaz is a graduate of Union City High. He conducted research titled “Utilizing Unnatural Amino Acids To Stabilize Proteins” under the guidance of A. James Link at Princeton University. Ugaz is majoring in biochemistry at Saint Peter’s University.