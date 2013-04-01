Deadline Approaching For Singlet Fission Workshop

Registration is still open for the Singlet Fission Workshop, which will take place at the Peaceful Valley Guest Ranch & Conference Center, in Lyons, Colo., on June 15–18.
Groups are invited to present new results in singlet fission research. The workshop is intended to facilitate collaboration and open sharing of recent experimental or theoretical results on topics relevant to singlet fission.
Space permitting, nonpresenting groups are also welcome to attend. The morning of June 18 is reserved for presentations and discussion by graduate students and postdocs.
The cost is $600 per person, which includes lodging and meals. To register, e-mail jessica@eefus.colorado.edu by April 21. Space is limited to approximately 50 participants. For more information, visit colorado.edu/chemistry/singletfission.
