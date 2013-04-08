Unipar has agreed to buy Occidental Petroleum’s stake in the São Paulo, Brazil-based chlorine joint venture Carbocloro for $270 million. Carbocloro has the capacity to make 355,000 metric tons of chlorine annually. It also produces caustic soda, ethylene dichloride, hydrochloric acid, and sodium hypochlorite.
Arkema has purchased a majority stake in AEC Polymers, a French structural adhesives maker that offers methacrylate glues based on Arkema technology. When used on metals, structural adhesives have properties that are equal, if not superior, to welding, Arkema says.
W.R. Grace has acquired Chemind Construction Products, an Australian maker of waterproofing coating materials for the construction industry. Grace says the purchase adds new technology and establishes its first waterproofing R&D and manufacturing facility in Australia.
Evonik Industries has named John Rolando as president of its North American business, Evonik Corp. A 25-year veteran of the company, Rolando replaces Tom Bates, who served in the role for the past five years and is retiring.
DSM will open an engineering plastics application center to support Japanese companies developing products that they will manufacture in Japan and elsewhere. DSM says it received subsidies from the Ministry of Economy, Trade & Industry to open the center.
Novomer has been awarded $5 million by the Department of Energy as part of the Clean Energy Manufacturing Initiative. The award will help fund the company’s latest effort: fine-tuning a catalytic process for making acrylic acid from ethylene oxide and carbon monoxide.
Hovione has struck a deal to provide its customers with Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ Captisol technology. Based on chemically modified cyclodextrin, Captisol optimizes the stability and solubility of drugs. According to Ligand, it is used in six FDA-approved pharmaceuticals.
Analytik Jena, a German instrumentation firm, is acquiring UVP in Upland, Calif., and its U.K. subsidiary. With 2012 sales of $17 million, UVP provides digital imaging systems for proteomics, genomics, and plant and animal science applications.
Sanofi will spend $75 million to set up a drug finishing and packaging plant in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The plant will open with an initial capacity of 90 million product units per year. Sanofi claims to be the largest drug supplier in Vietnam.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter