COVER STORY
Pittcon Instrument Roundup
NanoSight’s new NS300 particle characterization system visualizes and measures particles in suspension in the 10- to 1,000-nm size range for protein aggregation research, cell vesicle studies, drug delivery, and other applications. The instrument provides simultaneous analysis through up to six different fluorescence filters to permit multiwavelength detection of different fluorophores excited by a single laser. The instrument is small (40 x 25 cm) and has a high-sensitivity metal-oxide semiconductor camera. It includes temperature control, offers a choice of laser wavelength, and has a rheology feature that can measure viscosity. The sample chamber and laser block are designed to be readily removed to enable easy cleaning and high throughput.
