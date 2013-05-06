Cellulosic Ethanol Rises In California

Chemtex and Beta Renewables, both divisions of Italian chemical firm Mossi & Ghisolfi, will provide technology for an advanced ethanol facility planned for California’s Imperial Valley. Fledgling biofuel firm Canergy says it will open the 25 million-gal-per-year plant in 2016. Chemtex will provide the engineering and renewable fuel processes; Beta Renewables will contribute technology to extract sugar from energy cane, a relative of sugarcane. Chemtex and Beta Renewables operate the world’s first commercial-scale cellulosic ethanol plant in Crescentino, Italy.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter