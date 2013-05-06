Advertisement

People

Harry W. Linde

by Susan J. Ainsworth
May 6, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 18
Harry W. Linde, 87, an emeritus professor of anesthesiology at Northwestern ­University, died of complications from pneumonia on Jan. 28 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Born in Woodbridge, N.J., Linde served in the Navy during World War II. After the war, he received a B.S. in chemistry from Tufts College (now Tufts University) in 1950 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from ­Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1953.

At the start of his career, Linde conducted research at Air Reduction Co. in Murray Hill, N.J., and at Air Products & Chemicals in Allentown, Pa.

Leaving industry for academia, he joined Northwestern’s medical faculty as director of research in anesthesiology in 1965. Subsequently, he served as associate director of the university’s Office of Research & Sponsored Programs and as associate dean for the Honors Program in Medical Education. He retired in 1991.

Linde authored or coauthored more than 60 papers and book chapters. He was a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1951.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Myra; son, Brian; daughter, Carolyn Johnson; and nine grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

