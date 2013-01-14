Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Latin America: Policymakers, Industry Seek To Boost Competition

by Alexander H. Tullo
January 14, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

REBOUND
[+]Enlarge
Growth is expected to pick up in 2013. a Estimates. SOURCE: International Monetary Fund
Economic growth in Latin America is expected to pick up in 2013.
Growth is expected to pick up in 2013. a Estimates. SOURCE: International Monetary Fund

Economic growth in Latin America slowed in 2012 as Asian demand for commodities abated. More braking came as government measures—such as the Brazilian central bank’s earlier effort to tighten the money supply to prevent economic overheating—took hold.

Brazil’s economy posted only 1.5% growth in 2012, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reports, a decline from 2011’s already modest 2.7% expansion. The country’s chemical industry saw shipments decline by 2.7% in 2012 to $153 billion, according to the Brazilian industry association Abiquim.

Argentina, which registered a China-like 8.9% surge in economic activity in 2011, had only moderate 2.6% growth in 2012. Mexico, which is tethered to the relatively strong U.S. economy, posted 3.8% growth in 2012, consistent with its 2011 performance.

IMF expects economic performance to improve in Latin America as governments ease monetary policy and engage in fiscal stimulus. Economists warn, however, about potential downsides that are beyond the control of Latin American policymakers. “The main near-term risks are related to an escalation of the euro area crisis and the U.S. fiscal cliff,” IMF reported in its most recent economic outlook.

The biggest problem facing chemical makers in Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, is a lack of international competitiveness. Rina Quijada, CEO of the Houston-based consulting group IntelliChem, says the country suffers from high manufacturing costs. For example, natural gas costs three times more in Brazil than it does in the U.S. The strong Brazilian currency and high tax levels don’t help matters.

The lack of competitiveness is evident in Brazil’s long-standing chemical trade deficit, which grew last year to $28.1 billion, fueled by a 1.9% increase in imports and a 4.4% export decline, according to Abiquim.

“Net trade of the country is going in the wrong direction,” Quijada says.But she praises the government for identifying major problems and trying to come up with solutions, such as encouraging more production of oil and natural gas.

The Brazilian government also has dusted off a time-honored method of aiding local manufacturers: raising tariffs on imports. In the fall, the government substantially increased duties on 100 imported products. The list included chemicals such as ethylene glycol, polyethylene, and polycarbonate.

MORE ON THIS STORY

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Industry Outlook For Europe Dims
New Markets Drive Chemical Commerce
Chemical Forecast Trimmed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE