Shintech To Boost U.S. Vinyls Output

Shintech, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan’s Shin-Etsu Chemical, will spend $500 million to expand output of vinyl chemicals in Plaquemine, La. The firm says the project will add annual capacity for 200,000 metric tons of caustic soda, 300,000 metric tons of vinyl chloride, and 300,000 metric tons of polyvinyl chloride. Shintech says its U.S. PVC capacity will be 2.95 million metric tons when the project is complete in 2015. Calling itself the world’s largest PVC manufacturer, Shintech says the Plaquemine plant is running at capacity as it expands sales to customers in emerging markets.
