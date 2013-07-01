Chemical Payroll Rise Is Spotty

Interactive Tables

CANADA SHIPMENTS

The Canadian chemical and pharmaceutical sectors both slipped in 2012

CAPITAL SPENDING

Spending surged in Europe, while investments in the U.S. and Japan grew steadily

EUROPE COMPANY RESULTS

Despite the sluggish European economy, revenues increased for most firms

EUROPE SHIPMENTS

The Netherlands and Poland enjoyed Europe's strongest growth

JAPAN COMPANY RESULTS

Sumitomo and Teijin reported large losses in their latest fiscal year

R&D SPENDING

Expenditures grow in chemical firms, but some pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. are cutting back on research and development.

U.S. PRICE INDEX

Prices for paint soared, but overall, chemical product prices grew only slightly

U.S. COMPANY RESULTS

Only half of U.S. chemical and drug firms tracked by C&EN saw profits grow in 2012

U.S. SHIPMENTSOverall chemical shipments were down slightly, but shipments of agricultural and coatings chemicals increased