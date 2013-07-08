Shimadzu's MALDI-7090

Shimadzu introduced the MALDI-7090 dual time-of-flight mass spectrometer. The ionization source features wide-bore ion optics to maximize ion transmission and minimize source contamination. The ionization source’s solid-state ultraviolet laser, which was designed specifically for the MALDI-7090, operates at 2 kHz in both MS and MS/MS modes. The instrument incorporates axial spatial distribution focusing to correct the spatial distribution of the ions it generates. Focusing increases the resolving power to 10,000 and makes it independent of the laser power used for ionization.
