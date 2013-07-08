Streamlining Carbon Capture

Carbon capture methods can cut power plant CO 2 emissions by up to 90%. But the leading technology is expensive and energy-intensive, and it requires extensive retrofits to divert power plant steam to drive the reactions. Amine solutions, which bind CO 2 in an absorption column, are steam heated in a separate chamber to regenerate the solutions by driving off the CO 2 for subsequent processing. Regenerating via an electrochemical process instead could reduce the needed retrofits and halve energy use yet retain the capture method’s effectiveness (Energy Environ. Sci. 2013, DOI: 10.1039/c3ee41165f). Developed by Michael Stern, Howard Herzog, and T. Alan Hatton of MIT, the process involves separating CO 2 from the amine solution using a device featuring copper electrodes. Applying a positive voltage releases copper ions, which bind the amines, displacing CO 2 . The copper ions are recovered by reductively plating them back onto the electrode, freeing the amines for reuse. The electrically powered system, intended to be easily installed, is drawing power-company interest but would need to be scaled up, the researchers say.