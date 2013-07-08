Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Trade Secrets: Specialty Chemical Technology At Risk

by Glenn Hess
July 8, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Theft of trade secrets by foreign competitors or foreign governments is an increasing threat for U.S. businesses. “But our members face these sorts of challenges from a number of fronts, including our own government,” says Daniel Newton, senior manager of government relations at the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), a trade group of mostly small specialty chemical makers.

SOCMA is concerned about a proposed regulation by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that would require companies to disclose the identities of chemicals that are the subject of health and safety studies submitted under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).

Manufacturers would be required to submit specific chemical names along with related health and safety information as part of EPA’s premanufacture review process, which all new chemicals must undergo.

Currently, companies are required to notify the agency if studies suggest that a substance poses a substantial health risk. But manufacturers can avoid disclosing the names of some chemicals under TSCA’s exemptions for confidential business information. The new proposed rule, which aims to give the public more data on chemicals in commerce, would sharply limit a company’s ability to claim that a chemical’s identity is a trade secret that merits protection.

EPA agrees that trade secrets must be kept confidential, says James J. Jones, acting head of the agency’s office of chemical safety and pollution prevention. But a generic description can be too broad.

“Chemical identity is part of a health and safety study,” says the White House Office of Information & Regulatory Affairs, which is reviewing the proposed rule. Restricting confidentiality claims “will increase transparency related to chemicals and microorganisms undergoing review prior to the commencement of manufacture, and is also likely to increase the availability to the general public of health and safety data on chemicals in commerce.”

But Newton says the precise name of a molecule is not an essential element of health and safety studies. “We believe the way to balance public right-to-know with adequate protection of trade secrets is to simply allow companies to use generic chemical names in lieu of specific ones.”

Information not claimed as confidential can be made available to interested parties in a number of ways, including through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). Most FOIA requests to EPA are made by companies, many of which are overseas, not curious members of the public, Newton points out.

“In many cases, the confidentiality of chemical identity is all a specialty chemical producer has to remain in business,” he remarks. “The highly specialized nature of the chemistry performed by our sector makes our members particularly vulnerable.”

For an idea to flourish, Newton says, it needs to be adequately protected. “We believe our government can do more in this regard.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemical identities could remain secret under US EPA rule
EPA Reveals More Chemical Identities
EPA Naming Secret Names

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE