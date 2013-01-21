Advertisement

Business

Business Roundup

January 21, 2013
Dow Chemical will open an innovation center at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, focused on advancing computing and informatics for Dow’s R&D organization. At the same time, Dow has entered a partnership with the school’s National Center for Supercomputing Applications that is also aimed at accelerating Dow’s discovery process.

Henkel and Bainbridge, Ga.-based DaniMer Scientific are forming an alliance to develop biobased hot-melt adhesives for packaging applications such as labeling. Henkel will lend its expertise in adhesives, while DaniMer will provide biobased materials know-how.

Methanex says it will idle its methanol plant in Chile in March because operators do not believe they will have enough feedstock to continue operating through the coming Southern Hemisphere winter. Natural gas shortages have been a chronic problem for Methanex, which has been planning to relocate a methanol unit from Chile to Louisiana.

Clariant, the Swiss specialty chemicals company, has opened a new plant in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, to produce several specialty chemicals for markets including construction, crop protection, paints, and personal care. The firm says it has invested more than $20 million in the site.

Calysta Energy has received an NSF Small Business Innovation Research grant that it will put toward developing the enzymatic production of modified lipids from methane feedstock. The firm says the lipids are useful in a range of industrial products.

UL has acquired Innovadex, which has developed a search and information exchange platform for managing chemical supply chains. UL, a product safety specialist, serves a range of specialty chemical markets.

Aileron Therapeutics has raised $42 million from existing investors that include Lilly Ventures, Novartis Venture Funds, Roche Venture Fund, and GlaxoSmithKline’s SR One. The company will use the money to begin clinical development of ALRN-5281, a stapled peptide drug targeting rare endocrine disorders.

Velocity Pharmaceutical Development, a clinical drug development firm that uses virtual business structures, has signed a licensing agreement with EuMederis Pharmaceuticals to pursue a drug development program using EuMederis’ peptide optimization technology. The companies will develop peptides with funding from a special-purpose development company, Spitfire Pharma.

DSM Pharmaceutical Products and Amgen have signed a nonexclusive licensing pact under which Amgen will have access to DSM’s proprietary XD high-cell-density cell-culture process.

Galapagos will pay $2.2 million for Canterbury, En­gland-based Cangenix, which has expertise in structure-based drug discovery. The four Cangenix employees will be integrated into Galapagos’ contract drug discovery firm Argenta but will continue to operate out of Canterbury.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

