Call For Nominations For Dreyfus Prize

CLARIFICATION: This story was updated on Jan. 23, 2013. The call for nominations for the Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences should have noted that, for the first time, the award is being opened to international in addition to domestic nominees.
Nominations are being accepted for the 2013 Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation. The prize is awarded to an individual in a selected area of chemistry to recognize exceptional and original research that has advanced the field in a major way. This year’s topic is chemical instrumentation. The prize is awarded biennially and consists of a citation, a medal, and an award of $250,000. The deadline for nominations is March 1. For more information, visit dreyfus.org/awards/prize.shtml.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter