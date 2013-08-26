Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Squeezable Gel Delivers Clean Drinking Water

A spongy material uses silver nanoparticles to kill disease-causing bacteria

by Journal News and Community
August 26, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Environ. Sci. Technol.
A porous gel decorated with silver nanoparticles disinfects water and releases it with a squeeze.
This is a photo showing how a porous poly(sodium acrylate) gel decorated with silver nanoparticles can soak up and disinfect water.
Credit: Environ. Sci. Technol.
A porous gel decorated with silver nanoparticles disinfects water and releases it with a squeeze.

A cheap, lightweight material could one day help survivors of natural disasters get clean water fast. A porous gel embedded with silver nanoparticles absorbs contaminated water, kills bacteria in seconds, and releases drinkable water with a squeeze (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/es401219s). Xiao (Matthew) Hu, a materials scientist at Nanyang Technological University, in Singapore, and his colleagues synthesized the gel and used it to sop up water laced with two troublesome bacterial species, Escherichia coli and Bacillus subtilis. After 15 seconds, the amount of bacteria in the water squeezed out of the gel was 0.1% that of the original levels. When the team increased the soak time to five minutes, the amount of bacteria in the treated water was about one-millionth that of the tainted water. The team reports that a thin, 4-g cylinder of the material can soak up and purify a half-liter of water with one squeeze. The gel can be reused more than 20 times without degrading or losing its bactericidal powers.

SQUEEZED
By pressing on the gel, purified water flows out of the sponge. The gel sucks up the water again when the pressure is released.
Credit: Xiao Hu/NTU
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Loofah-inspired aerogel efficiently filters microbes from water
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Yeast-Filled Fibers Could Treat Polluted Wastewater
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Designer Porous Carbon Could Boost Electrochemical Storage

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE