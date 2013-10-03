Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Federal Helium Reserve Remains Open

Legislation: President Obama signed a bill to keep the facility operating

by Andrea Widener
October 3, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A helium crisis was averted last week when President Barack Obama signed a bill to allow the Federal Helium Reserve to continue operating.

The Texas-based reserve supplies 42% of the helium used in the U.S. and 30% worldwide. Without congressional intervention, a 1996 law would require the facility to close on Oct. 7.

Chemical producers, federal and academic helium users, and industries that rely on helium, such as manufacturers of semiconductors and nuclear magnetic resonance instruments, lobbied Congress for several years to prevent a shutdown of the reserve. Observers argued that a shutdown would have thrown world helium markets into a tailspin, exacerbating ongoing shortages and causing a price spike.

The bill (H.R. 354) came out of a last-minute compromise between the House of Representatives and the Senate. It requires the Bureau of Land Management, which operates the reserve, to start auctioning off its remaining 10 billion-cu-ft helium supply starting in 2015. The auction will continue until 3 billion cu ft is left for federal purposes.

“I am both elated and relieved that Congress has gotten this done,” says ­Michael S. Turner, president of the ­American Physical Society, echoing the sentiments of many academic researchers who use helium.

To read about how the shutdown and eventual restart is affecting chemists, visit http://cenm.ag/woes. To contribute your story, visit http://cenm.ag/govt.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Congress returns as U.S. government shutdown looms
It’s Over, Until Next Time
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Government Shutdown Looms

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE