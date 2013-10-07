The first mass market hydrogen fuel cell cars are expected to hit Germany in 2015. To make sure drivers will have plenty of places to fill them up, an initiative called H2 Mobility is planning to install a network of about 400 H2 stations across the country. The initiative includes industrial gas firms Air Liquide and Linde; petroleum companies Shell, Total, and OMV; and automaker Daimler. The group says the infrastructure will cost about $475 million and will take until 2023 to fully build. Separately, Linde says it has developed a storage technology that uses lighter composite storage materials and higher pressure to more than double the amount of compressed H2 that can be transported per truckload.
