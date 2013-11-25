The Pesticide Connection: Timeline

1976 Obscure case
University of Maryland grad student makes and shoots up a bad batch of drugs, gives himself Parkinson's-like symptoms (Psych. Res. 1976, 1, 249)
1982 Medical mystery
Six heroin addicts land in California medical facilities with signs of advanced Parkinson’s after injecting a poorly made designer drug
1983 Discovery disseminated
Neurologist J. William Langston (shown) and coworkers report in Science that the addicts' illness was most likely caused by MPTP
1983 Primate proof
Scientists at the National Institute of Mental Health inject monkeys with MPTP, creating an animal model of Parkinson's
1984 Culprit cornered
Scientists learn that MPTP itself is not a neurotoxin but that its metabolite MPP+ kills neurons in the brain
1984 Weed killer
MPP+ is identified as a once-promising herbicide called cyperquat (Nature 1984, DOI: 10.1038/311464a0)
1986 Epidemiology begins
Neurologist Ali H. Rajput and team report a correlation between rural living and Parkinson's for patients in Saskatchewan
1989 Surgical relief
Two of the addicts, George Carillo and Juanita Lopez, receive fetal stem cell transplants to repair the damage in their brains
1995 Tale telling
“The Case of the Frozen Addicts” by Langston and Jon Palfreman is published
1999 Pesticide testing
Researchers inject paraquat into mice, see a loss of dopamine-producing nerve cells in the substantia nigra (Brain Res. 1999, DOI: 10.1016/ S0006-8993(98) 01192-5)
2000 Animal model
J. Timothy Greenamyre and team demonstrate that rotenone produces Parkinson’s-like symptoms in rats
2007 Toxicity recognized
U.S. voluntarily restricts use of rotenone to nuisance fish
2007 Zero tolerance
The European Union bans the use of paraquat
2011 Pinpointing pesticides
FAME study reports that risk of having Parkinson’s is two to three times higher for pesticide users who have worked with paraquat or rotenone
2011 Public health
Beate Ritz and coworkers study California residents, find increased risk for people working near fields sprayed with a combo of paraquat, maneb, and ziram
2013 Synopsis study
Meta-analysis of 104 epidemiology studies finds that people exposed to pesticides in general and paraquat in particular are two times more likely to have Parkinson’s (Neurology 2013, DOI: 10.1212/WNL.0b01 3e318294b3c8)
2013 Contradictory results
Syngenta Crop Protection conducts experiment showing that paraquat doesn’t kill nerve cells when injected into mice
