Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

The Pesticide Connection: Timeline

Trail Of Clues: How Parkinson’s and pesticides got linked

by Lauren K. Wolf
November 25, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

<< Back To Cover Story: The Pesticide Connection

1976 Obscure case
University of Maryland grad student makes and shoots up a bad batch of drugs, gives himself Parkinson's-like symptoms (Psych. Res. 1976, 1, 249)

1982 Medical mystery
Six heroin addicts land in California medical facilities with signs of advanced Parkinson’s after injecting a poorly made designer drug

1983 Discovery disseminated
Neurologist J. William Langston (shown) and coworkers report in Science that the addicts' illness was most likely caused by MPTP

1983 Primate proof
Scientists at the National Institute of Mental Health inject monkeys with MPTP, creating an animal model of Parkinson's

1983
1983
Shutterstock

 

 

1984 Culprit cornered
Scientists learn that MPTP itself is not a neurotoxin but that its metabolite MPP+ kills neurons in the brain

1984 Weed killer
MPP+ is identified as a once-promising herbicide called cyperquat (Nature 1984, DOI: 10.1038/311464a0)

1986 Epidemiology begins
Neurologist Ali H. Rajput and team report a correlation between rural living and Parkinson's for patients in Saskatchewan

1989 Surgical relief
Two of the addicts, George Carillo and Juanita Lopez, receive fetal stem cell transplants to repair the damage in their brains

"Not only George but Juanita was making steady progress. It seemed as if the grafts had established themselves and were making a functional difference to both patients’ lives.” - from “The Case of the Frozen Addicts”

1995 Tale telling
“The Case of the Frozen Addicts” by Langston and Jon Palfreman is published

1984
1995

 

 

1999 Pesticide testing
Researchers inject paraquat into mice, see a loss of dopamine-producing nerve cells in the substantia nigra (Brain Res. 1999, DOI: 10.1016/ S0006-8993(98) 01192-5)

2000 Animal model
J. Timothy Greenamyre and team demonstrate that rotenone produces Parkinson’s-like symptoms in rats

2007 Toxicity recognized
U.S. voluntarily restricts use of rotenone to nuisance fish

1999
Shutterstock
2000

 

 

2007 Zero tolerance
The European Union bans the use of paraquat

2011 Pinpointing pesticides
FAME study reports that risk of having Parkinson’s is two to three times higher for pesticide users who have worked with paraquat or rotenone

2007
2011
Shutterstock

 

2011
To calculate pesticide exposure for residents of California’s Central Valley over a 25-year period, Ritz and coworkers pulled data from the state’s Pesticides Use Reporting program. As shown for the town of Shafter in 1988, the researchers first located all fields being sprayed with a particular pesticide and determined the compound’s application rate. Then, the team drew a 500-meter-radius circle around a person’s residence (bottom). If a sprayed field fell within the circle, the resident—either a Parkinson’s patient or a control subject—was counted as being exposed. This procedure was carried out for each year of the study period.
Credit: Courtesy of Beate Ritz

2011 Public health
Beate Ritz and coworkers study California residents, find increased risk for people working near fields sprayed with a combo of paraquat, maneb, and ziram

2013 Synopsis study
Meta-analysis of 104 epidemiology studies finds that people exposed to pesticides in general and paraquat in particular are two times more likely to have Parkinson’s (Neurology 2013, DOI: 10.1212/WNL.0b01 3e318294b3c8)

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA seeks to lower risks of malathion
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Large-scale study finds no glyphosate-cancer connection
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The Pesticide Connection

"From a preventive perspective, we observed that the route of exposure … and the method of toxin application … has never been investigated. Risk appears to increase as the duration of exposure increases.”

2013 Contradictory results
Syngenta Crop Protection conducts experiment showing that paraquat doesn’t kill nerve cells when injected into mice

“What is clear is that the use of [paraquat] to provoke a statistically significant reduction in … neurons in the [substantia nigra] of the mouse brain is a more fragile process than is currently characterized in the published literature.”

<< Back To Cover Story: The Pesticide Connection

To download a pdf of this article, visit http://cenm.ag/pesticides.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE