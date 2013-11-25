The Pesticide Connection: Timeline

1976 Obscure case

University of Maryland grad student makes and shoots up a bad batch of drugs, gives himself Parkinson's-like symptoms (Psych. Res. 1976, 1, 249)



1982 Medical mystery

Six heroin addicts land in California medical facilities with signs of advanced Parkinson’s after injecting a poorly made designer drug



1983 Discovery disseminated

Neurologist J. William Langston (shown) and coworkers report in Science that the addicts' illness was most likely caused by MPTP



1983 Primate proof

Scientists at the National Institute of Mental Health inject monkeys with MPTP, creating an animal model of Parkinson's



1984 Culprit cornered

Scientists learn that MPTP itself is not a neurotoxin but that its metabolite MPP+ kills neurons in the brain



1984 Weed killer

MPP+ is identified as a once-promising herbicide called cyperquat (Nature 1984, DOI: 10.1038/311464a0)



1986 Epidemiology begins

Neurologist Ali H. Rajput and team report a correlation between rural living and Parkinson's for patients in Saskatchewan



1989 Surgical relief

Two of the addicts, George Carillo and Juanita Lopez, receive fetal stem cell transplants to repair the damage in their brains



"Not only George but Juanita was making steady progress. It seemed as if the grafts had established themselves and were making a functional difference to both patients’ lives.” - from “The Case of the Frozen Addicts”

1995 Tale telling

“The Case of the Frozen Addicts” by Langston and Jon Palfreman is published



1999 Pesticide testing

Researchers inject paraquat into mice, see a loss of dopamine-producing nerve cells in the substantia nigra (Brain Res. 1999, DOI: 10.1016/ S0006-8993(98) 01192-5)

2000 Animal model

J. Timothy Greenamyre and team demonstrate that rotenone produces Parkinson’s-like symptoms in rats



2007 Toxicity recognized

U.S. voluntarily restricts use of rotenone to nuisance fish



2007 Zero tolerance

The European Union bans the use of paraquat



2011 Pinpointing pesticides

FAME study reports that risk of having Parkinson’s is two to three times higher for pesticide users who have worked with paraquat or rotenone



2011 To calculate pesticide exposure for residents of California’s Central Valley over a 25-year period, Ritz and coworkers pulled data from the state’s Pesticides Use Reporting program. As shown for the town of Shafter in 1988, the researchers first located all fields being sprayed with a particular pesticide and determined the compound’s application rate. Then, the team drew a 500-meter-radius circle around a person’s residence (bottom). If a sprayed field fell within the circle, the resident—either a Parkinson’s patient or a control subject—was counted as being exposed. This procedure was carried out for each year of the study period. Credit: Courtesy of Beate Ritz

2011 Public health

Beate Ritz and coworkers study California residents, find increased risk for people working near fields sprayed with a combo of paraquat, maneb, and ziram



2013 Synopsis study

Meta-analysis of 104 epidemiology studies finds that people exposed to pesticides in general and paraquat in particular are two times more likely to have Parkinson’s (Neurology 2013, DOI: 10.1212/WNL.0b01 3e318294b3c8)



"From a preventive perspective, we observed that the route of exposure … and the method of toxin application … has never been investigated. Risk appears to increase as the duration of exposure increases.”

2013 Contradictory results

Syngenta Crop Protection conducts experiment showing that paraquat doesn’t kill nerve cells when injected into mice



“What is clear is that the use of [paraquat] to provoke a statistically significant reduction in … neurons in the [substantia nigra] of the mouse brain is a more fragile process than is currently characterized in the published literature.”