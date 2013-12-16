Manchester Organics, a fluorination specialist owned by India’s Navin Fluorine International, will upgrade its labs in Runcorn, England. The upgrade effectively commits the firm to another 10 years at the site.
Accelrys, a provider of scientific software, has acquired Ireland’s Qumas for $50 million. Qumas supplies compliance software for regulatory and quality operations in the life sciences and other highly regulated industries.
Biogen Idec will work with Proteostasis Therapeutics to discover small-molecule drugs based on the inhibition of Usp14, an enzyme involved in neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Proteostasis will receive an initial payment from Biogen and could get up to $200 million.
Dow Chemical is working with the crowdsourcing firm InnoCentive to offer $15,000 to anyone who can expand the use of its novel oil-soluble polyalkylene glycols. The contest, detailed at www.oilsolchallenge.com, concludes on Jan. 27, 2014.
MedImmune and Johns Hopkins University have sealed a five-year research pact worth $6.5 million. The partners will work on identifying new cancer drug targets, understanding the underlying mechanisms of rheumatoid arthritis, and developing new ways to prepare biologics.
Aqdot, a University of Cambridge spin-off, has raised $1.6 million in funding to develop its technology for encapsulating tiny droplets of materials such as detergents, personal care products, and pesticides. Aqdot says it is engaging with a number of interested corporate partners.
