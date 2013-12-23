Gates Foundation Names New Head

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has named Susan Desmond-Hellmann as its new CEO, effective May 1. Now chancellor of the University of California, San Francisco, she will be the first head of the philanthropic group from outside Microsoft. Before joining UCSF in 2009, Desmond-Hellmann, an oncologist by training, was president of product development at Genentech. She replaces Jeffrey S. Raikes, who is retiring after five years at the helm of the foundation.
