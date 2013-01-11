Detecting RNA Based On Color

In remote locations without sophisticated laboratory equipment and trained technicians, people need a simple, cheap way to screen for diseases. Now researchers describe a simple, paperlike device whose color reveals the presence or absence of a short RNA sequence (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac3034008). The technology could lead to easy-to-use diagnostic tests for infectious diseases and a variety of other ailments, says Bo Liedberg of Nanyang Technological University, in Singapore.

Liedberg and colleagues Umit Hakan Yildiz and Palaniappan Alagappan wanted to develop a device that relied on a simple chemical interaction to produce a color that they could detect with the naked eye or by analyzing a photograph. So they looked at polythiophene polymers. These positively charged polymers produce a color in solution as they wrap around a duplex of negatively charged nucleic acids.

The researchers distributed the polythiophene within a polymer: They produced flexible “paper” from a synthetic polymer, polyvinylidene fluoride, by spreading a solution of the material on clean glass slides and peeling off sheets of it. They then infused those sheets with the fluorescent polythiophene and incubated them with a synthesized nucleic acid sequence complementary to the nucleic acid they were interested in.

To test whether the sheets could detect a specific target sequence, they decided to look at a short RNA sequence, mir21, which other researchers have linked to lung cancer. For the nucleic acid sequence complementary to mir21, the team used a polymer of peptide nucleic acids, a more stable and uncharged synthetic cousin of RNA linked by amide bonds. They then spotted droplets of test solutions of RNA on the sheets and monitored the device’s color. In the presence of mir21 RNA, the paper remained orange. But in the presence of noncomplementary RNAs, even those with a single base mismatch, the sheet changed color from orange to purple.

