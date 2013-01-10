Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Finding Signs Of Life With Ion Mobility Spectrometry

Disaster Response: Portable technique identifies chemicals in human breath that could signal that people are trapped inside a collapsed building

by Erika Gebel
January 10, 2013
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Anybody In There?
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Wolfgang Vautz
In a demonstration, rescue workers show how a portable ion mobility spectrometer could help in the search for people trapped under rubble after an earthquake or terrorist attack.
Photograph of rescue workers holding ion mobility spectrometer.
Credit: Wolfgang Vautz
In a demonstration, rescue workers show how a portable ion mobility spectrometer could help in the search for people trapped under rubble after an earthquake or terrorist attack.

With every breath, people exhale a plume of chemicals. Now researchers have developed a method to quickly and easily detect this signature of life with a portable device (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac302752f). The team hopes that the approach can help firefighters and other first responders find people trapped inside rubble after earthquakes, terrorist attacks, or other calamities.

Dogs are the first choice for finding trapped victims, says Wolfgang Vautz of the Leibniz Institute for Analytical Sciences, in Dortmund, Germany. But the pooches need frequent breaks and can confuse dead bodies for living people. Vautz and his colleagues developed an alternate strategy in which first responders would snake a long tube into rubble to collect samples of air. They would then look for a pattern of chemicals in the samples that would indicate a person is alive and breathing under the debris.

The team thought ion mobility spectrometry would be ideal because the spectrometers are portable and have already found use with human breath, identifying metabolites related to disease, such as diabetes and lung cancer. The instruments ionize chemicals and then, using an electric field, propel the ions through a chamber. The time it takes an ion to pass through the chamber relates to its size and shape, Vautz says, allowing scientists to identify chemicals.

To test the method, researchers simulated a void in a collapsed building with a refrigerator-sized glass-and-polycarbonate box. Ten volunteers spent six hours each in the chamber; every 20 minutes, the scientists withdrew 8 mL of air through a tube. The scientists first used gas chromatography on the samples to separate the chemicals. They then fed the gas fractions into an ion mobility spectrometer. The analysis process took about three minutes per sample, Vautz says.

The researchers compared the gas chromatography and ion mobility data to those in a database and identified 12 chemicals, including acetone and benzaldehyde, known to be present in human breath. The concentration of these chemicals was higher in the box than in an air sample taken outside the laboratory. The researchers concluded that searching for high levels of these 12 chemicals could help rescue workers find evidence of a living person in a hidden space.

Jörg Baumbach of the Technical University of Dortmund, in Germany, who uses ion mobility to diagnose disease, is impressed by the speed and sensitivity of the approach, but thinks the researchers need to test it in the field. A laboratory is very different from a disaster site, he says. Vautz agrees and says there are plans to distribute the device to firefighters to see how it performs in a real-world setting.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Swab technique identifies opioids without opening packages
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mass spec might aid bomb-sniffing dogs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Training of bomb-sniffing dogs could improve with new mass spectrometry tool

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE