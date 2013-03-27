Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Nanoparticles Treat Degenerative Eye Disease Without Eye Injections

Nanomedicine: Polymer particles deliver therapeutic gene to eye tissue to improve the vision of mice with a model of macular degeneration

by Tim Wogan
March 27, 2013
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Blind Spot
[+]Enlarge
Credit: National Eye Institute/NIH
As age-related macular degeneration progresses, patients sometimes develop blurry vision and a blind spot in their central field of vision. The bottom photograph depicts what that blind spot looks like.
Two photographs depicting normal vision and the vision of a patient with macular degeneration.
Credit: National Eye Institute/NIH
As age-related macular degeneration progresses, patients sometimes develop blurry vision and a blind spot in their central field of vision. The bottom photograph depicts what that blind spot looks like.

People with macular degeneration develop a blind or blurry spot at the center of their field of vision, making it difficult for them to read and recognize loved ones’ faces. To slow or reverse this loss of vision, many patients receive monthly injections of an antibody drug directly into their eyes. To find a less invasive treatment, a team of researchers led by Balamurali K. Ambati of the University of Utah has tested biodegradable polymer nanoparticles that deliver a therapeutic gene to eye tissue (ACS Nano, DOI: 10.1021/nn305958y). With a single intravenous dose of the particles, the scientists partially restored vision in mice with a model of the disease.

Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of blindness among older people in the developed world. In the more severe form of the disease, abnormal blood vessels start to grow in the eyes. These vessels leak blood and plasma into the space underneath the retina, damaging photoreceptor cells and disrupting vision.

Doctors can stop the growth of these blood vessels with an antibody that binds to and blocks vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), a protein that stimulates blood vessel production. Because VEGF is needed elsewhere in the body, doctors have to inject the antibodies directly into the eye. Besides the psychological and sometimes physical discomfort of eyeball injections, the treatment can cause infections and lead to detached retinas.

In 2009, Ambati and his colleagues demonstrated that nanoparticles made from poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) can prevent the release of VEGF (Gene Ther., DOI: 10.1038/gt.2008.185). To get the particles to target affected eye tissue, the team decorated them with a peptide called RGD that selectively binds to receptors expressed in areas of new blood vessel growth. Once inside a cell, the polymer degrades and releases a plasmid of DNA containing the gene Flt23K. This gene inserts itself into the cell’s DNA and then codes for a protein that sequesters VEGF inside the cell so it cannot stimulate blood vessel growth.

Eye Therapy
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Nano
Researchers designed a biodegradable polymer nanoparticle (top image) to treat macular degeneration. They decorated the poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) particle (blue) with a peptide RGD (red). This peptide helps particles flowing through the bloodstream (bottom image) to target sites of new blood vessel growth, such as in the eyes of patients with macular degeneration. Once inside the eye cells, the particle breaks up and releases a therapeutic gene (green) that suppresses blood vessel growth.
Image of blood vessel growth in the eye
Credit: ACS Nano
Researchers designed a biodegradable polymer nanoparticle (top image) to treat macular degeneration. They decorated the poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) particle (blue) with a peptide RGD (red). This peptide helps particles flowing through the bloodstream (bottom image) to target sites of new blood vessel growth, such as in the eyes of patients with macular degeneration. Once inside the eye cells, the particle breaks up and releases a therapeutic gene (green) that suppresses blood vessel growth.

Ambati’s team previously showed that these particles could reduce unwanted blood vessel growth in rats that had their retina burned with a laser. The burn triggered abnormal blood vessel growth, but also destroyed photoreceptors, making it impossible for the team to assess how much improvement in vision the therapy could have produced.

As a more realistic test of the therapy, Ambati and his team now have created an animal model of the disease by injecting a virus carrying a short length of RNA into mice. The RNA stimulates blood vessel growth by blocking a naturally occurring VEGF inhibitor. In the current study, the researchers tested their therapeutic nanoparticles in these virus-treated animals.

To assess the animal’s vision, the researchers placed them on a platform surrounded by computer screens. On the monitors, white columns separated by black spaces moved across the mice’s field of vision. The researchers decreased the space between the white columns until the mice no longer responded to the column’s movement. The response the scientists were looking for was a quick jerk of the mouse’s head toward the direction of the moving columns. The better a mouse’s vision, the smaller the separation it could detect.

Six weeks after a single IV injection of the nanoparticles, vision improved significantly in about 85% of the treated animals. These mice responded to separations between bars that were at least 10% smaller than the separations they could detect before treatment. In humans receiving the conventional antibody eye injections, about one third of patients recover most of their vision.

Marco A. Zarbin, a retinal surgeon at the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey, calls the nanoparticles’ design sophisticated and one that could be used in other regenerative treatments for disease. One concern he has about this specific treatment is whether the nanoparticles might inadvertently target sites of healthy blood vessel growth, such as in the cardiac tissue of heart attack patients.

Ambati says his team is now looking to work with a pharmaceutical company to run further trials on the particles, eventually in people.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sprayable nanomedicine restores function after heart attacks in mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sprayable nanomedicine restores function after heart attacks in mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Noninvasive chemical approach controls deep region of the brain in mice

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE