Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Separations

Nontoxic Solvents Extract Compounds From Plants

Natural Products: Green solvents made from mixtures of cellular metabolites coax pigments from safflowers

by Olga Kuchment
June 6, 2013
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

In The Field
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Safflowers contain a variety of commercially useful compounds, such as the pharmacologically active pigment hydroxysafflor yellow A.
Photo of a safflower plant in the field
Credit: Shutterstock
Safflowers contain a variety of commercially useful compounds, such as the pharmacologically active pigment hydroxysafflor yellow A.

A new class of cheap, nontoxic solvents made from cellular soups can extract compounds from plants for use in foods, cosmetics, or pharmaceuticals, according to a new study (Anal. Chem. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/ac400432p). The solvents could offer an environmentally friendly way to isolate the plant compounds without the need for toxic organic solvents.

Drawing From Nature
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Anal. Chem.
A natural deep eutectic solvent (left) extracts more pigment from safflowers than ethanol (center) or water (right) does.
Photo of safflower pigment extracts
Credit: Anal. Chem.
A natural deep eutectic solvent (left) extracts more pigment from safflowers than ethanol (center) or water (right) does.

Young Hae Choi, a natural products chemist at Leiden University in the Netherlands, and his coworkers discovered these new solvents while studying metabolites found in cells. The researchers realized that some mixtures of metabolites possessed the characteristics of good solvents, such as having the ability to form hydrogen bonds, no reactivity with water, low vapor pressures, and low melting points.

The melting points of some of these mixtures were drastically lower than those of their individual components, which classified them as deep eutectic solvents. The solvents that Choi’s team found contain mixtures of simple sugars, amino acids, and other common metabolites found in cells. Because these solvents consisted of basic biological molecules, Choi and his colleagues coined a new term for them: natural deep eutectic solvents, or NADES (Plant Physiol. 2011, DOI: 10.1104/pp.111.178426).

In the current study, Choi’s group used the NADES for the first time to extract active compounds from a plant. Safflowers contain a spectrum of commercially useful substances, including some that do not dissolve well in water. Such compounds require potentially toxic organic solvents for extraction. Industrial chemists would like to reduce the use of toxic solvents in favor of relying more on green solvents.

To test the NADES’ extraction abilities, the researchers added powdered safflowers to different NADES and then gently heated and stirred each mixture for an hour. They purified the extracts with high-performance liquid chromatography and identified the isolated compounds with nuclear magnetic resonance and mass spectrometry.

The new solvents produced yields similar to those of typical organic solvents. Most promisingly, one NADES containing proline and malic acid extracted 8% more hydroxysafflor yellow A—a pharmacologically active pigment in safflowers—than a 40% ethanol solution.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Synthetic dyes made from sustainable chemicals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scorpion venom yields novel alkaloid﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Polymer strips off-taste from wine

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE