Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Microfluidic Device Helps Scientists Capture Snapshots Of Biomolecule Interactions

Biophysics: By rapidly diluting solutions of biomolecule complexes, the device enables single-molecule studies before the molecules disassemble

by Naomi Lubick
July 2, 2013
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

DIY Microfluidics
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Mathew Horrocks
An easy-to-print microfluidic chip quickly dilutes solutions containing molecular complexes to allow for single-molecule fluorescence studies. One pipette tip feeds a solution of molecules of interest into a series of microfluidic channels, while the other adds buffer for the dilutions. The device sits next to a British penny, which is 20 mm in diameter, as a size comparison.
Photograph of microfluidic chip sitting on a microscope stand.
Credit: Mathew Horrocks
An easy-to-print microfluidic chip quickly dilutes solutions containing molecular complexes to allow for single-molecule fluorescence studies. One pipette tip feeds a solution of molecules of interest into a series of microfluidic channels, while the other adds buffer for the dilutions. The device sits next to a British penny, which is 20 mm in diameter, as a size comparison.

Inside our cells, proteins and other biomolecules come together to form molecular complexes as part of the mechanisms that keep the cells running. These interactions sometimes are fleeting. For example, as new proteins are synthesized, the growing chain interacts off and on with other proteins called chaperones that ensure the new one folds correctly. A new microfluidic device could help researchers study short-lived molecular complexes involved in key biological processes, capturing snapshots of them one at a time (Anal. Chem. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/ac4010875).

Single-molecule fluorescence microscopy is a powerful tool for biochemists to study the short-lived behaviors and structure of biomolecules. In these experiments, scientists dilute solutions of their molecules of interest to very low concentrations so that they flow one at a time through the spotlight of a confocal microscope. The dilution takes time—usually a lot longer than some molecular complexes stay together. This timing issue makes the complexes difficult to study with single-molecule methods.

Researchers led by Tuomas P. J. Knowles and David Klenerman at the University of Cambridge designed the new microfluidic chip to solve this problem. The chip has two injection ports: one for a buffer and the other for a solution of the complex of interest. The liquids flow away from the ports through channels that twist back and forth like mountain switchbacks to prevent surges in pressure with each injection.

The solution of complexes gets diluted when it mixes with the stream of buffer at a series of four-way junctions. At each junction, the solution is diluted by one-tenth. In total, the chip passes the solution through five junctions in a few seconds, diluting the mixture 100,000-fold.

Mathew H. Horrocks, a graduate student in the team, tested the chip by diluting a solution of a pair of DNA strands labeled with fluorescent dyes. He added the device to a standard single-molecule fluorescence microscopy setup and looked for a fluorescent signal indicating that the strands remained together. The strands are so weakly associated that they normally fall apart in just 20 seconds. But with the chip in place, Horrocks could detect the characteristic fluorescent signal.

Long And Winding Tube
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Anal. Chem.
To dilute solutions rapidly, a microfluidic chip carries a solution with a molecule of interest (left image, channels on top) and a buffer (left image, channels on bottom) through snaking, S-shaped channels. The two liquids meet at a four-way junction (right), with one channel (bottom) exiting the junction with the original solution diluted by one-tenth.
Micrographs of microfluidic channels in a new device.
Credit: Anal. Chem.
To dilute solutions rapidly, a microfluidic chip carries a solution with a molecule of interest (left image, channels on top) and a buffer (left image, channels on bottom) through snaking, S-shaped channels. The two liquids meet at a four-way junction (right), with one channel (bottom) exiting the junction with the original solution diluted by one-tenth.

Because the dilutions happen quickly and require only one injection by the researcher, Klenerman thinks the circuitlike chip could lead to high-throughput, automated methods to analyze many samples. Sitting for long periods at a microscope, tending an experiment, can be tedious. “Our long term goal is to be able to run multiple single molecule experiments fully automatically without needing to actually be in the lab all day and all night,” he says.

The chip can be made with standard soft lithography techniques generally available in single-molecule research labs. With that in mind, the team provides blueprints for the chip on their website.

The team has developed a “clever, creative, and relatively simple” dilution method, says David A. Weitz, an applied physicist at Harvard University. While the Cambridge group will use the chip to look at proteins involved in Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases, Weitz could see it being useful to study biomolecule interactions for pharmaceutical compounds. Plus, it’s easy to it into an experiment: Researchers could pluck the chip design off the web, fabricate it, and then plug the chip into any single-molecule confocal microscope setup.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE