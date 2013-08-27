Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Methylmercury Alters Protein Expression In Rats’ Brains

Toxicology: Low doses of organic mercury seem to depress cellular metabolism in the somatosensory cortex of rat brains

by Naomi Lubick
August 27, 2013
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Fishy Effects
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Eating some types of fish, like this swordfish steak, can expose people to low doses of methylmercury.
Photo of swordfish steak
Credit: Shutterstock
Eating some types of fish, like this swordfish steak, can expose people to low doses of methylmercury.

People who eat fish regularly may ingest low doses of organic mercury, which are toxic metal contaminants found in aquatic environments. Toxicologists have long known that mercury compounds can trigger neurological problems and other conditions in fetuses and in children. But now they want to pinpoint how chronic exposure to low doses of these compounds, especially methylmercury, affects adults’ brains.

In a new study, researchers report that low doses of methylmercury seem to depress cellular metabolism in some parts of the brains of adult rats (J. Proteome Res. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/pr400356v).

In humans, one of the first symptoms of acute mercury poisoning is numbness or tingling of the skin. So the researchers, led by Samuel Chun-Lap Lo of Hong Kong Polytechnic University, decided to focus their study on the somatosensory cortex, the part of the brain that processes the sense of touch.

The team fed rats daily doses of methylmercury in corn oil over a number of weeks. The dose of 40 μg per kg of body weight was comparable to what a 70-kg person might get through regularly eating fish, but low enough not to trigger acute mercury poisoning in the rats (Neurotoxicol. Teratol. 2005, DOI: 10.1016/j.ntt.2005.03.011). As controls, the team also fed one group of rats corn oil without methylmercury and gave another group of rats neither corn oil or the metal compound. After four, eight and 12 weeks, Lo’s team used a suite of analytical techniques to measure the animals’ total mercury levels, concentrations of methylmercury, and protein expression levels in their brains. They compared data from the methylmercury-exposed rats to the two control groups.

In exposed rats, the somatosensory cortex had the highest concentrations of methylmercury compared to other parts of the brain. The researchers next looked at expression levels for 973 proteins in the cortex. They found that 104 of those proteins had significantly higher or lower expression levels in exposed rats compared to in control animals. In particular, 94 had decreased activity. The team also found lower concentrations of pyruvate, adenosine triphosphate, and calcium ions, all of which are integral to energy production in cells. Their levels could be lower because of the downregulated proteins, the researchers say.

While the experiments might mimic chronic methylmercury exposure in humans, Lo emphasizes that the metabolic effects don’t necessarily translate to humans. He says his team wants to look next at the visual cortex, to see protein behavior there in more detail. Researchers have been looking for reasons to explain a correlation between sight degeneration and methylmercury from fish consumption over a lifetime.

Chris K.C. Wong, a toxicologist at Hong Kong Baptist University, calls the proteomic approach used in the study “powerful.” Past research has shown that high doses of mercury affect pyruvate, ATP, and calcium ions, so it’s not a surprise to see that methylmercury at low doses also affects these energy metabolites, he says. Wong thinks the team next should determine whether the changes in protein expression are related to any neurological or behavioral changes in the animals.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Crude oil can prompt ocean larvae to metamorphose
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hormone linked to neurological benefits of exercise
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Understanding ‘chemo brain’

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE