Thermo Fisher Buys Prionics

Thermo Fisher Scientific has acquired Prionics, a privately held animal health diagnostics firm. The 17-year-old Swiss company, a spin-off of the University of Zurich, has an R&D lab in Zurich and a production facility in Lelystad, the Netherlands. In 2005, it acquired Pfizer Animal Health’s diagnostics portfolio and now sells more than 50 diagnostic test kits, accessories, and biochemicals. Thermo Fisher has made Prionics part of its Life Technologies business, which it acquired in early February for $13.6 billion.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter