Diana Deese Wins Technician Award

Diana Deese, an R&D reliability/analytical technician for Kelly Services who works at Dow Chemical, is the recipient of the 2014 National Chemical Technician Award, which honors excellence and professionalism among technicians, operators, analysts, and other applied chemical technology professionals.
The award, which includes a $1,000 honorarium, is administered by the ACS Committee on Technician Affairs and sponsored by the former Division of Chemical Technicians.
Deese developed polishing, cleaning, and analytical techniques and processes related to the emerging silicon carbide wafering business. She is also credited with developing more than 30 trade-secret processes.
