Ineos Sues Employee Over Trade Secrets

Ineos has sued a project manager at its Chocolate Bayou facility in Texas over the theft of business process trade secrets. In a lawsuit filed late last month in the District Court of Galveston County, Texas, Ineos contends that Robert Trajkovski, an electrical engineer, used Ineos’s confidential information in a 469-page book he planned to publish called “Lean Capital Project Management in Petrochemical Plants: The Tao of Getting Work Done.” Ineos seeks damages plus a restraining order preventing use of its data in the book.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter